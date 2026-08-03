Transcript: Press Conferences (8/3/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER



Opening Statement: "First day in pads, always a fun day at Training Camp. They do not get much better than that. We were finally out here playing real football. We made the first day in pads more of a 'tag off' day as far as finishing on the ball carrier. All the blocking and block destruction were able to be at a much higher rate than it was without pads. Tomorrow, we will incorporate a little bit more 'thud' on the ball carriers. So, I like where we are at. [It was a] good first day, good energy coming off the day off and now [I will] take questions."

Do you feel like today was kind of one of those offensive days just within the ebbs and flows of the new system? (Nick Polinsky) "I am not sure what you mean by the question. It is the fifth practice. You are installing on both sides, and there is always going to be back and forth in Training Camp. [When we] look at the tape, there will probably be some good plays on both sides, some good runs that hit where who knows if we would have made the tackle or not. [There were] some good things in the passing game, some good things from the defense. So, all in all, I thought it was just good back and forth overall."

I know DL Calais Campbell has been around, but to see him able to get on the field from what he has been through personally, but also just from a leadership standpoint to have him out there with everyone — how meaningful is that? (Morgan Adsit) "Yes, [I] will talk about him a little bit. [Calais Campbell] is like a force multiplier of just how he operates, the wisdom that he brings, the leadership that he brings. On top of [that], he is still a really high caliber player for his position. So, we are excited to work him in, start to ramp him in to get ready. That will be at a pace that is good for him. And just again, [we are] excited to have him here. The guys love him. He brings such a great value to that defensive line room, and [I] just love having Calais out there."

You were saying consistently G Vega Ioane is what you expected when you were talking [about] the rookie minicamp and all that. How have you seen him progress through the start of Training Camp? (Jeff Zrebiec) "[Vega Ioane] is still a rookie, but when you go through the whole offseason and then you get that break, this year was – for everybody in the NFL – was a little bit longer break than maybe a normal year because of the calendar. Man, [Vega Ioane] feels like he has been doing it for a while now, and it shows up in how he operates, shows up in his retention of everything. It will be really fun to watch him in that practice with pads on when we get upstairs. So, [I am] excited about where he is at – [he needs to] just keep being himself. He is a really highly talented player, highly motivated, works really hard, has a great coach, has great teammates. [I] expect big things out of him."

I know we are about six weeks from the season opener. Is there a kind of deadline by which you would like to have your starting five on the offensive line decided by? (Jonas Shaffer) "I do not know that there is a deadline. I really say that only because one of them in the mix of the battle is coming off of an injury. So, that timeline may or may not be perfect for that first game. So, I still think that that is an ongoing chase all the way to being at our best throughout the year. But, there will come a point in time where we will certainly focus on getting ready for that first game. I think a couple weeks out, that will probably shake itself out."

Last week, we heard QB Lamar Jackson talk about how you pulled him aside and said, 'Hey, I want to sit down for meetings where you can look at the offense through the lens of your defense.' He said he really liked the idea. Can you just take us through that thought process, the decision and how that might be able to help him? (Sam Cohn) "I just look at ways to impact our offense and impact our players. It is no different than maybe giving Zay [Flowers] some tips going against certain types of press corners. But, I do think being able to look at how we play defense – it is a trendy league, I would say. So, there are a lot of copycats of things that are done well. So, whether it is our defense or helping [Lamar Jackson] look at other people's defenses, I just think from my perspective and studying all that over the last few years, maybe [I am] able to give a little bit of insight into how they are trying to make certain things look the same, but maybe what could help him. So again, [I'm] all in just trying to help Lamar be the best version of himself."

What was QB Lamar Jackson's reaction? How do you feel like he kind of embraced that idea? (Sam Cohn) "Yes, I think it was cool. It was exciting. We already talk a lot on the field, even just about the back and forth of plays and coverages. So, as we really get into specific opponents, I think that will be a good thing we can do each week just to try to maybe give [Lamar Jackson] a little different perspective."

You guys hosted Orioles general manager Craig Albernaz. What has it been like developing a relationship with him, especially kind of given the uniqueness of you guys both being first-year head coaches? (Josh Tolentino) "We were just kind of able to connect back when spring training was getting kicked off. [We] exchanged a few text messages. Obviously, [I] met [Orioles general manager Craig Albernaz in person at opening day. I have had some good interactions with him. Certainly always, man, [I] just pull for the teams, pull for the teams in the city for our fans. We all want the same thing. So, it has been fun to get to know him and his family. [It was] great to have them out at practice."

We saw DL Nnamdi Madubuike with the defensive line today. Do you like where he is at and how he is progressing — do you have any, I guess, expectations for when maybe or what that next step is? (Alex Glaze) "I think you will see just over a little bit of time, like a steady progression for [Nnamdi Madubuike]. Now what exactly that timeline is, that will shake out each day. We will recap and make sure we are not going to overdo [it]. But, I love where he is at. I love where his head is at. He is excited. The [defensive line] room is excited. It is fun when he is out there. I think that [he] is headed in a great direction for us."

It looked like you got to see what the old school 'neck roll' looks like? (*J*onas Shaffer)** "Again, whatever makes the players feel their best and play with the most confidence – it definitely looks like a little bit of a throwback."

You guys placed T Hakeem Adeniji on the reserve/retired list. Did that come as a surprise to you, and do you feel like you need another veteran tackle to kind of come in and take his roster spot? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I would say it's just a personal situation with [Hakeem Adeniji], where that ended up coming from. We are not going to speak to that just for his benefit, but we will certainly do some things quickly to replace that position on the roster and certainly wish him the best."

RUN GAME COORDINATOR/OFFENSIVE LINE COACH DWAYNE LEDFORD

How was the first day of padded practice? (Jamison Hensley) "The first thing we want to do is see what kind of intent we're trying to play with. The first day with pads, the [main] thing we want to see is good pad level. Our whole thing is – it's about our intent, and in everything we try to do, we want to try to control the line of scrimmage. We want to see guys playing on the other side of the ball. So, it's [about] those little, fundamental things when the pads first come on. So, we're just trying to see that show up. It's exciting. This group is fun to go out with every day. [They're a] great group of guys. I'm excited about the work we have ahead of us, but I'm excited about the work that they're putting in right now."

We've had a couple guys say it looks like G Vega Ioane has been doing this forever and that he just "gets it." What have you seen from him specifically these first few days of camp? (Sam Cohn) "I've been really impressed. [Vega Ioane] is very smart. He understands the game up front. He's done a really good job as far as understanding what we're asking of him, especially at that position. He has some really good feet that allow him to do a lot of things up front that, being his size, is pretty special. I just think that he keeps going out and has a mindset of trying to get better every day, and to me, the sky is the limit for him. I'm very excited about him and the growth he has in front of him and just the steps that he's taken. I'm very excited for Vega."

As you begin padded practices and get closer to the preseason, what kind of traits do you want to define your offensive line? (Quentin Corpuel) "The things that we talk about – there's three things. It doesn't really take talent. It's really just a mindset. It's speed off the ball. I want us playing fast. [It's about] the toughness. We talk about toughness at the end of practice when it could be hot, or it could be a long drive period, or whatever it may be, but the toughness is [about] practicing to the end of practice like you did at the beginning of practice. It's easy to come out when you're fresh, but how can you do that at the end of it? Also, mentally, the things we're putting on you – because it's tough. It's [about] mentally understanding what we're asking of you, eliminating mistakes and going out and playing freely. The last thing we talk about is their finish. We want our guys – and we talk about it all the time – are we willing to strain and go longer and harder than the guy in front of us? If we do those things, we're going to have a shot at every game on every play. But, those are the three things that we talk about with that group all the time: the speed off the ball, the toughness and the finish."

T Roger Rosengarten has had some really nice moments his first few years in the NFL. What are you looking for from him as he continues to take another step in his game? (Garrett Downing) "I think with Roger [Rosengarten], one of the things we're talking about now is having a little bit more of a leadership role. I think his play and his play style sets an example for us, and we want to highlight that, and also have some of the younger guys be able to watch and follow, and have Roger kind of mentor [them]. I'm really excited about Roger. I remember when he was coming out in the Draft [and] just who he was as a player. He's very athletic. He has some really good skills up front at the tackle position, and I'm just excited about what he can do with what we're going to ask him to do in this offense."

What's been your assessment of the center position? (Brian Wacker) "All three of the guys that we have: Danny [Pinter], Jovaughn [Gwyn] and Ethan [Pocic], all of them bring [something] a little bit different in each one of them. That guy has got to take control of the offense. It starts with the operation with that guy. With that, it's early on in the process right now and it has got to be something where we're giving each one of those guys an opportunity to kind of show 'Hey, we can run the show and do exactly what we are asking you to do from a skill set at the center position.' But, I'm excited about all three of those guys. I look forward to Training Camp and once we get to these joint practices and preseason games to watch this whole thing unfold."

Are joint practices and preseason games a part of the timeline for you to get a sense of where things stand at the center position? (Brian Wacker) "I think it's going to take all of Training Camp. It will come down to probably that last week when we're going into it, because I think all three of them are doing a really good job with it. We want to make sure that we're diligent in giving everybody the opportunity that's here with it, because they are here for a reason — [we] just [want to] make sure we get the right guy that we want in there with that first group."

G/T Emery Jones Jr. missed a lot of reps last year as he recovered from a shoulder injury. He played mostly inside last year, but we have seen him outside and inside. How do you view him and his position value? Is it a concern, a little, with a young player when they are moved around as much as he has been? (Jeff Zrebiec) "That is a good question, because it is a concern sometimes. You don't think it's much when you are moving from tackle to guard, but it is a lot. What we try to do – we want to stress these guys as much as we can, just see what they can handle now, to give us kind of a tell for in the season [of] what we can depend on them [for]. Because, if he could be the sixth or seventh guy and be able to play multiple positions, that's outstanding for us. The thing with Emery [Jones Jr.] that you love is his intent, his work ethic, his demeanor — it's exactly what you want up front with our offensive line. Now, it's [about] honing in his fundamentals and just getting him to kind of see the big picture — not just the guard position, but also the tackle position. The more that he can learn with it — and it is going to be a lot on his plate with it — but he's been great, working hard, and [I am] really excited about what he can show us, not only in Training Camp, but throughout the year as well."

Getting to the line of scrimmage, it's the little things, not jumping offside, getting up there quickly and on time and everyone being on the same page. How do you assess that at this point early in camp? (Pete Gilbert) "There's a camera that we have – I make sure that a camera watches how we break the huddle and how we take the line of scrimmage. That is something that, like I told the guys today, we can be like everybody else or we can look different. It is OK to be different. When we break the huddle, we want to take the line of scrimmage. It's going to do a lot. It is going to put stress on the defense, the faster we can get lined up. Also with that, it is just going to help everything from an operation standpoint. It's your intent — [it is] like, 'Hey, we are getting up there. We are showing you we are ready to go.' So, it is a mindset. It is just getting those guys to understand the mindset that we are wanting from them — with little things like that. Days like today [are] a great example to show them on film: 'Hey, we can get up to the ball much better than this. Hey, we can finish a lot better than this.' As I told them, the mark of a good offensive line is [that] when the ball carrier — whoever it may be — is down, we have multiple guys around him. That's what we want to be known for. We want to make sure we're a group that when you turn on film, you see a lot of finishing."

I think some coaches talk about offensive line as being a weak-link kind of position. When you are making these evaluations going into Week 1, are you more interested in what guys can do — their highest highs, or maybe their floor versus their ceiling? (Jonas Shaffer) "I'm always a guy [that says] it's the positives. It's what you can do, and we are going to highlight that. To me, it is not what you can't do. To me, I'm going to take whatever we feel like our guys can do, and I am going to try to highlight that. I'm going to try to build off that. The other thing is [to] try to build a confident offensive line as a unit and also individually — because the more confidence you can build in those guys up front with it – I think that comes from also just how well we can be connected up front. It starts with the relationships. The more that we can do that, I think the faster that they will play. The more free their minds will be to just go out and be who they are."

How would you describe the collaboration with offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and how you guys have meshed ideas and concepts to maximize the skillset of your entire offense? (Josh Tolentino) "It's been great. It's something that going through the whole process and getting here together for the very first time on that first day — it is great. [I have] A lot of respect for [offensive coordinator] Declan [Doyle] and his background and how hard he works. [He has a] great mind, great football mind. It's been very exciting daily — just being with him and kind of working together and putting this thing together."

T ROGER ROSENGARTEN

How was the first day of padded practice? (Jamison Hensley) "The first day of pads is always kind of weird. It's like being a baby gazelle. The angles change, the strength, the balance of everything, the techniques and playing with the guy next to you – it's all kind of a feeling out process. But one thing we pride ourselves on is being physical and fast off the ball. So, I think if we keep those foundations there, good results will happen."

Run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford said he is evaluating you for more of a leadership role. In what ways have you prepared for that, and do you feel like you are ready to take it on? (reporter) "100 percent. As soon as last year ended, I kind of figured that was going to be the case. Especially going through OTAs and finishing that and going into the summer break, Coach [Dwayne] Ledford brought that up to me. I think myself and Ronnie [Stanley] have definitely taken on that huge role of being the two guys that everyone else looks up to in the room. When I first got here, it was Tyler [Linderbaum], Ronnie [Stanley] and Patrick Mekari. As we transitioned throughout seasons, I have kind of filled myself into that role, and I have challenged myself throughout the offseason to step into those shoes. They are big shoes to fill, but I think I need to be the example for the guys to look up to."

How did you evaluate Year 2 for yourself? What were some things you wanted to build on going into Year 3? (Cordell Woodland) "I thought I made a good jump. I feel like my numbers and how we are evaluated as O-linemen reflected that, too. Going from Year 1 to Year 2, I think I made a really good jump, and I am looking to continue on that, especially filling in with that leadership role with Ronnie [Stanley] and making sure the room is there with everyone. Like I said, I'm just building on Year 1 to Year 2, and especially [in] Year 3, it can only go up from here, so I am excited."

You are always working to get better in a bunch of different areas. Is there one or two things that you came in with extra focus on for this year? (Brian Wacker) "Absolutely. I definitely want to assert my dominance in the run game. Throughout my high school and college career, I have definitely been in a more pass-heavy offense. Especially now with what [offensive coordinator] Declan [Doyle] has got cooking up and especially Coach 'Led' [run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford] and the fundamentals he has instilled in all the O-linemen, [including] the speed off the ball and being physical at the point of attack. I really want to assert my dominance there. I feel like I have done a great job working on that this offseason and through OTAs, and now going into Training Camp, it is time to put it all together and put it on film."

You talked about getting a feel for the guy next to you. What have you seen out of G Vega Ioane? (Nick Polinsky) "Vega [Ioane] is a stud, man. Coming out here, you can see pretty early on who can move really well and who has the demeanor to be a professional. Vega is a pro. Being with him and working on our combos, [including] inside zone, outside zone [and] pass pro, I feel like I have been playing with the guy for three to four years. It is crazy. The way he moves, his balance, the way his contact balance is at the point of attack, his speed off the ball — I cannot speak highly enough of him. He has definitely made my job a lot better. I cannot speak enough about him."

How would you describe run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford to someone who has not met him? (Pete Gilbert) "High energy. I am sure you guys probably know. [Run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford]'s voice carries across the facility, but I feel like that is what you need in an offensive line coach [in order] to establish himself as the leader and set the example for how we want to play. It falls on myself and Ronnie [Stanley] to be the example for the younger guys to look up to. Being a guy who has had a lot of snaps, I feel like Coach 'Led' [Dwayne Ledford] has definitely paved the way for that. He is a great offensive line coach. He is very personable, too. You can always go to him to talk about whatever. So, he has done a great job."

Your goal to assert your dominance in the run game, what did that entail this offseason? Was it getting stronger? Increasing stamina? Leg strength? (Cliff Brown) "I think it is a good question because once I really found the foundation of what our offense is about — coming back for OTAs and getting the whole scheme of it — I really challenged myself to be in the best shape possible, cardio wise. If I am running off the ball every single play and I carry that on for a 12 [or] 13-play drive for four quarters, and I am in the best cardio shape, I feel like I can be the most dominant run blocker in the NFL if that's the case. So, this offseason, myself and a few other guys in the league — and my roommate — we challenged ourselves to really push our pace when it comes to cardio. It is hard to simulate scrimmaging and whatnot, but pushing the pace in cardio and getting my legs under me — because if I [wear out] the defensive lineman in front of me, and I know that I can do that for 12 to 13-play drives, it is going to be good."

What is new or different about head coach Jesse Minter? Is there anything that has surprised you or you have enjoyed so far? (Sam Cohn) "I think [head coach] Jesse [Minter] has done a great job coming in and explaining his vision to us and bringing in his surrounding staff. It has been phenomenal. I cannot speak enough about Coach Jesse and the job he has done. Everyone knows he is a great defensive mind, but the way he has been able to bring in [offensive coordinator] Declan [Doyle], 'Led' [run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford] and the surrounding staff on the offense — it has been outstanding."

How would you describe that vision? (Jamison Hensley) "We are a relationship-based team. First, it comes to relationships within the coaches, the players [and] your teammates, and I feel like that translates onto the field. That was one of the main things that [head coach Jesse Minter] talked about to us. I cannot speak highly enough about him, and we are continuing to build this."

You mentioned the desire to improve your conditioning. Did you take any motivation from the narrative about how this team has had some trouble finishing games in the fourth quarter? (Jonas Shaffer) "100 percent. It showed from my rookie year to second year — and now [going into my] third year — that myself, as a player, and as a team, finishing in the fourth quarter has not been our best. I feel like that is not Ravens football. We talk about Ravens football and the history behind it — you want to be talked about like one of the greats — but that is about finishing in the fourth quarter. I feel like in way too many games in my first and second year, we left it on the table. You have to leave everything out on the line, and if you do that, I think you cannot be upset with the result, and the results will show [in] wins."

In terms of overall mentality — how has QB Lamar Jackson helped set the mindset of this team going into the season? (Garrett Downing) "Lamar [Jackson] is Lamar, man. He came in during OTAs, and he established it. We were watching old [film] clips, and he was saying, 'That is not good enough,' [regarding] the stuff that we put on tape last year. There was some good [tape] and some bad [tape], but the bad stuff was not good enough. So, Lamar has done a great job instilling that into the whole foundation of the offense. I think him and [offensive coordinator] Declan [Doyle] have really gelled super well together, and it has trickled down to the room, with the receivers, the running backs, the tight ends [and] the offensive line. Man, it has been great to see. Going into this camp, I just want to continue to build on that. And Lamar is doing that too. So, it has been exciting."

G VEGA IOANE

How would you describe your first day in pads? (Jamison Hensley) "It's been a long time since I put the pads on. [It] felt good to be out there. It feels different when you love the game, so it just felt good to be back out there — especially with the guys in the room."

How would you describe this offensive line right now, and how have you been able to bond with the crew out here? (Valerie Preactor) "We have a bunch of great guys in the room. We have [T] Ronnie [Stanley] — the oldest guy in our room — [and] he's a great leader for us. [We've] got [G] John Simpson on the left side. Me and 'Rog' [Roger Rosengarten] — I'm sure you guys have heard it. I feel like I've been playing with him for a long time. He's a phenomenal young player. [It] feels like he's been in the league for 10 years. When we go out there, it just feels natural to play with those four guys. Being a young guy coming in, it just feels good to be out there with them."

A few guys have said that it looks like you've been out there for a few years already — that you come across like a veteran. What does that mean to you, and how would you describe your comfort level? (Brian Wacker) "That means a lot to me because coming in as a rookie, there are a lot of expectations and things like that. My whole mindset coming in was to earn my keep, earn the trust of the guys in the room [and] the entire offense, and hearing that makes me feel like I'm doing a good job of that. It's never [something] to be satisfied about, but there are a lot of things to keep building on."

How would you describe the culture that run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford has built specifically within the offensive line room? (Sam Cohn) "It's a great culture. He's a great coach. He's brought in the mindset of — I'm sure you guys have heard it but speed off the ball. That comes with everything else. He's a big technical guy, but in the room, he's a chill, relaxed guy. We talk about film, [and] next thing you know, we're talking about life stuff [and] things like that — but it's a good balance in between. The culture is that we fight for each other in the room, and when we all do that, we bring it for the entire offense."

On that play, it looked like you and RB Derrick Henry kind of bounced off each other as he was coming through the holes. Take me through that. (Garrett Downing) "Welcome to the league, huh? That's Derrick Henry right there. He's a big running back — strong guy, phenomenal player, of course. I'm chasing after the linebacker, thinking I'm going to get him. We both end up on the ground, but great player. Now I know to stay out of his way."

What area do you think you need the most growth? (Pete Gilbert) "For me, as a young guy, there are a bunch of things that I need to fix [and] grow up on. Having a coach like [run game coordinator/offensive line coach] Dwayne Ledford and all the guys in the room — being next to [T] Roger [Rosengarten] — they're making life easy for me. There are a lot of things I need to learn, but they're helping me out a lot."

Run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford mentioned that relationships are a big part of the business. You are spending a lot of time together during Training Camp, but is there anything you do outside of the facility with the guys in the room to build that bond even further? (Jonas Shaffer) "Not too long ago, we were at [T] Ronnie Stanley's house just eating, doing offensive line things, playing cards, things like that. It's just a fun time. The relationship within the offensive line room is built outside of the building, off the field — the good things that you guys see on the field [come] from what we do off the field."

Who has impressed you from the defensive line — the guys you're going up against every day? (Josh Tolentino) "There are a bunch of great players out there. Me and [DL Aeneas] Peebles — we've been going back and forth at it. He's a great player. He's a very twitchy player. He comes off the [snap] hard. He's trying to be a disruptive player, [and] he's gotten me multiple times — being a young guy, that's going to happen — but it's a back-and-forth battle. Definitely him."

Run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford was telling us that, in regard to the center competition, he wants someone who can take total command of the offense. In your experience, what is the ripple effect of a center being able to do that? (Quentin Corpuel) "It's a great thing to have — a center out there who is confident in everything they do. Every center that we have in the room right now has those aspects. It just comes with time, but it's above my pay grade. Coach 'Led' [run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford] is a coach for them — he'll teach them what they need to do. [I can only speak to] just playing next to them."