Ryan Mink's First Round Mock Draft

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft could have more surprises than usual.
Here's how I see it going down Thursday night:
1. Las Vegas Raiders
QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
This is a slam dunk. New Head Coach Klint Kubiak gets his quarterback to build around.
2. New York Jets
EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech
The draft starts here. Nobody knows which pass rusher the pressure-hungry Jets will go with, but Bailey is the most "sure thing" with a defined position and 14.5 sacks last season.
3. Arizona Cardinals
EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State
The rebuilding Cardinals can add a versatile defensive building block that helps them in multiple ways. Reese may be the best prospect in this year's draft.
4. Tennessee Titans
RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
The Titans have their quarterback in Cam Ward, last year's No. 1-overall pick. They can take some pressure off his shoulders with a big-time playmaker in Love.
5. New York Giants
LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
John Harbaugh's teams have almost always been led by a strong inside linebacker (Ray Lewis, C.J. Mosley, Roquan Smith). Harbaugh gets a super athletic player and culture setter in Styles to build his defense around.
6. Cleveland Browns
OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami
The Browns could trade back here if one of the top linebackers falls, but they don't in this scenario, and Cleveland sticks to pick the top offensive tackle to plug in on the right side.
7. Washington Commanders
WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State
The Commanders take another polished Ohio State receiver to pair with Terry McLaurin and give Jayden Daniels another weapon.
8. New Orleans Saints
S Caleb Downs, Ohio State
The Saints are a trade-down candidate, but if no suitable offer comes, they opt for a leader on the back end of their defense.
9. TRADE: Dallas Cowboys (from Kansas City Chiefs)
CB Mansoor Delane, LSU
The Chiefs can go in several different directions, but with Tate off the board, they make a small move back and the Cowboys get the talented cornerback they need.
10. New York Giants
WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
Tyson has been getting a lot of buzz lately and the Giants get a premier weapon to put opposite Malik Nabers.
11. Miami Dolphins
OT Spencer Fano, Utah
The Dolphins get a versatile offensive lineman outside the top 10 and move Austin Jackson inside.
12. Kansas City Chiefs
EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami
The Chiefs love physical EDGE rushers and Bain would be a strong complement to George Karlaftis.
13. Los Angeles Rams
WR Makai Lemon, USC
The Rams give Matthew Stafford a fully-loaded arsenal of weapons with another tough wide receiver who can work the slot with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams outside.
14. Baltimore Ravens
OG Vega Ioane, Penn State
The Ravens address their need to upgrade the interior of their offensive line with a mauling blocker.
15. TRADE: Philadelphia Eagles (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia
The Eagles trade up to get an athletic people-mover that could be an heir apparent to Lane Johnson.
16. New York Jets
WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana
The wide receivers continue to come off the board as the Jets grab a partner for Garrett Wilson.
17. Detroit Lions
OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
The Lions are heavily linked to offensive tackles and they wait to get their massive blocker opposite Penei Sewell.
18. Minnesota Vikings
S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
Brian Flores gets a weapon on the back end of his defense.
19. Carolina Panthers
TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
Sadiq would be the best tight end the Panthers have had since Greg Olsen, and he gives Bryce Young a versatile pass catcher.
20. Dallas Cowboys
EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF
The Cowboys need pass rush help and Lawrence was productive in college with 20 career sacks.
Here are some names to keep an eye on during the 2026 NFL Draft.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
The Steelers have been short-handed at wide receiver. They change that and try to lure Aaron Rodgers back with a speedy receiver – their first wide receiver pick in the first round since 2006 (Santonio Holmes).
22. Los Angeles Chargers
CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
The Chargers and GM Joe Hortiz take a chance on a highly talented ball hawk who is coming off a knee injury.
23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami
The Bucs trade back and still get the productive pass rusher they sought.
24. Cleveland Browns
WR Denzel Boston, Washington
The Browns get a big-bodied target to plug into Todd Monken's offense.
25. Chicago Bears
S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
McNeil-Warren is a bit of a sleeper but has all the athletic tools to be a standout player, and he's a playmaker. The Bears are hunting for a safety.
26. Buffalo Bills
DT Peter Woods, Clemson
The Bills are looking to upgrade in the trenches and Woods gives them a talented force who can get into the backfield.
27. San Francisco 49ers
OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State
The 49ers kept Trent Williams, but they get a high-upside blocker to start molding.
28. Houston Texans
OT Caleb Lomu, Utah
The offensive tackles continue to come off the board as Houston continues to work on its protection for C.J. Stroud.
29. Kansas City Chiefs
CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State
After trading Trent McDuffie to the Rams, the Chiefs rebound with another versatile defensive back.
30. Miami Dolphins
EDGE Keldrick Faulk, Auburn
The Dolphins get a big-bodied run defender with upside to develop as a pass rusher.
31. New England Patriots
CB Colton Hood, Tennessee
There's chatter that Hood is just as good as his Volunteers teammate, McCoy.
32. TRADE: Arizona Cardinals (from Seattle Seahawks)
QB Ty Simpson, Alabama
The Cardinals are looking for their next quarterback and they move up a few spots to get him, plus the fifth-year option. Simpson is a sound decision-maker and the second quarterback off the board.