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Ryan Mink's First Round Mock Draft

Apr 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

LSU CB Mansoor Delane
LSU Athletics
LSU CB Mansoor Delane

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft could have more surprises than usual.

Here's how I see it going down Thursday night:

1. Las Vegas Raiders

QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

This is a slam dunk. New Head Coach Klint Kubiak gets his quarterback to build around.

2. New York Jets

EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

The draft starts here. Nobody knows which pass rusher the pressure-hungry Jets will go with, but Bailey is the most "sure thing" with a defined position and 14.5 sacks last season.

3. Arizona Cardinals

EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State

The rebuilding Cardinals can add a versatile defensive building block that helps them in multiple ways. Reese may be the best prospect in this year's draft.

4. Tennessee Titans

RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

The Titans have their quarterback in Cam Ward, last year's No. 1-overall pick. They can take some pressure off his shoulders with a big-time playmaker in Love.

5. New York Giants

LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

John Harbaugh's teams have almost always been led by a strong inside linebacker (Ray Lewis, C.J. Mosley, Roquan Smith). Harbaugh gets a super athletic player and culture setter in Styles to build his defense around.

6. Cleveland Browns

OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

The Browns could trade back here if one of the top linebackers falls, but they don't in this scenario, and Cleveland sticks to pick the top offensive tackle to plug in on the right side.

7. Washington Commanders

WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

The Commanders take another polished Ohio State receiver to pair with Terry McLaurin and give Jayden Daniels another weapon.

8. New Orleans Saints

S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

The Saints are a trade-down candidate, but if no suitable offer comes, they opt for a leader on the back end of their defense.

9. TRADE: Dallas Cowboys (from Kansas City Chiefs)

CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

The Chiefs can go in several different directions, but with Tate off the board, they make a small move back and the Cowboys get the talented cornerback they need.

10. New York Giants

WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Tyson has been getting a lot of buzz lately and the Giants get a premier weapon to put opposite Malik Nabers.

11. Miami Dolphins

OT Spencer Fano, Utah

The Dolphins get a versatile offensive lineman outside the top 10 and move Austin Jackson inside.

12. Kansas City Chiefs

EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

The Chiefs love physical EDGE rushers and Bain would be a strong complement to George Karlaftis.

13. Los Angeles Rams

WR Makai Lemon, USC

The Rams give Matthew Stafford a fully-loaded arsenal of weapons with another tough wide receiver who can work the slot with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams outside.

14. Baltimore Ravens

OG Vega Ioane, Penn State

The Ravens address their need to upgrade the interior of their offensive line with a mauling blocker.

15. TRADE: Philadelphia Eagles (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

The Eagles trade up to get an athletic people-mover that could be an heir apparent to Lane Johnson.

16. New York Jets

WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

The wide receivers continue to come off the board as the Jets grab a partner for Garrett Wilson.

17. Detroit Lions

OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

The Lions are heavily linked to offensive tackles and they wait to get their massive blocker opposite Penei Sewell.

18. Minnesota Vikings

S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

Brian Flores gets a weapon on the back end of his defense.

19. Carolina Panthers

TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Sadiq would be the best tight end the Panthers have had since Greg Olsen, and he gives Bryce Young a versatile pass catcher.

20. Dallas Cowboys

EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF

The Cowboys need pass rush help and Lawrence was productive in college with 20 career sacks.

One Prospect the Ravens Could Draft at Every Position

Here are some names to keep an eye on during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Robertson_Justin
Justin Robertson

Editorial Assistant

QB: Taylen Green, Arkansas Drafting a developmental quarterback is low on the Ravens' priority list, but Green's potential may be too tantalizing to pass up if he's available early on Day 3. The 6-foot-6, 227-pound Green spent three years at Boise State before playing for the Razorbacks the last two seasons. A dual-threat weapon, Green compiled nearly 10,000 passing yards and over 2,400 rushing yards over his five-year career, but had 20 interceptions in the last two seasons. He ran a blazing 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds.
1 / 12

QB: Taylen Green, Arkansas

Drafting a developmental quarterback is low on the Ravens' priority list, but Green's potential may be too tantalizing to pass up if he's available early on Day 3. The 6-foot-6, 227-pound Green spent three years at Boise State before playing for the Razorbacks the last two seasons. A dual-threat weapon, Green compiled nearly 10,000 passing yards and over 2,400 rushing yards over his five-year career, but had 20 interceptions in the last two seasons. He ran a blazing 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds.

Michael Woods/AP Photo
RB: Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest The Ravens have no immediate need for a starting running back, but Derrick Henry is entering his age-32 season and Justice Hill is entering the final year of his deal. The 5-foot-9, 188-pound Claiborne is a speedy tailback who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds. After losing Keaton Mitchell in free agency, Claiborne would give Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle a change-of-pace option in the backfield who complements Henry and Hill.
2 / 12

RB: Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest

The Ravens have no immediate need for a starting running back, but Derrick Henry is entering his age-32 season and Justice Hill is entering the final year of his deal. The 5-foot-9, 188-pound Claiborne is a speedy tailback who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds. After losing Keaton Mitchell in free agency, Claiborne would give Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle a change-of-pace option in the backfield who complements Henry and Hill.

Matt Kelley/AP Photo
WR: Chris Bell, Louisville Regarded as a first-round talent, Bell will likely have to wait until Day 2 to hear his name called due to a late-season ACL tear in 2025. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds, Bell has been compared to A.J. Brown and had 72 receptions for 917 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games last season. Could the Ravens form a Louisville connection between Bell and Lamar Jackson?
3 / 12

WR: Chris Bell, Louisville

Regarded as a first-round talent, Bell will likely have to wait until Day 2 to hear his name called due to a late-season ACL tear in 2025. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds, Bell has been compared to A.J. Brown and had 72 receptions for 917 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games last season. Could the Ravens form a Louisville connection between Bell and Lamar Jackson?

Michael Laughlin/AP Photo
TE: Justin Joly, NC State If the Ravens don't opt to select Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq in the first round, Joly would be a possible target in the middle rounds. A former wide receiver in high school, Joly had 166 career receptions and nearly 2,000 career receiving yards at NC State. He would help fill out the tight end room with Mark Andrews and blocking specialist Durham Smythe.
4 / 12

TE: Justin Joly, NC State

If the Ravens don't opt to select Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq in the first round, Joly would be a possible target in the middle rounds. A former wide receiver in high school, Joly had 166 career receptions and nearly 2,000 career receiving yards at NC State. He would help fill out the tight end room with Mark Andrews and blocking specialist Durham Smythe.

Karl B DeBlaker/AP Photo
OT: Drew Shelton, Penn State In his four years as a Nittany Lion, Shelton notched 34 starts at left tackle. An athletic blocker with a 6-foot-5 and 313-pound frame, Shelton is projected to be a Day 3 pick with potential to develop into a swing tackle and possibly a starter.
5 / 12

OT: Drew Shelton, Penn State

In his four years as a Nittany Lion, Shelton notched 34 starts at left tackle. An athletic blocker with a 6-foot-5 and 313-pound frame, Shelton is projected to be a Day 3 pick with potential to develop into a swing tackle and possibly a starter.

Kyusung Gong/AP Photo
G: Vega Ioane, Penn State By far the most popular mock draft pick for the Ravens, Ioane is a mauler who would be a plug-and-play starter. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Washington native allowed zero sacks and had zero holding penalties over the last two seasons. Ioane had 32 career starts at left guard and would help bolster an offensive line that was too inconsistent last season.
6 / 12

G: Vega Ioane, Penn State

By far the most popular mock draft pick for the Ravens, Ioane is a mauler who would be a plug-and-play starter. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Washington native allowed zero sacks and had zero holding penalties over the last two seasons. Ioane had 32 career starts at left guard and would help bolster an offensive line that was too inconsistent last season.

Adam Hunger/AP Photo
C: Logan Jones, Iowa The Ravens have dipped their toes in the Iowa offensive line pipeline in the past, and Jones is another Hawkeye who could become a Raven. Although he's undersized, Jones is one of the top centers in this year's class with 51 starts under his belt. Tyler Linderbaum's replacement in college, Jones could be a Day 1 starter and replace Linderbaum yet again after the Pro Bowl center departed Baltimore for Las Vegas in free agency.
7 / 12

C: Logan Jones, Iowa

The Ravens have dipped their toes in the Iowa offensive line pipeline in the past, and Jones is another Hawkeye who could become a Raven. Although he's undersized, Jones is one of the top centers in this year's class with 51 starts under his belt. Tyler Linderbaum's replacement in college, Jones could be a Day 1 starter and replace Linderbaum yet again after the Pro Bowl center departed Baltimore for Las Vegas in free agency.

Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo
EDGE: Derrick Moore, Michigan Moore has more than one tie to the Ravens. A Baltimore native, Moore played high school football at St. Frances and was groomed by Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter for two seasons when Minter was Michigan's defensive coordinator. Moore had 10 sacks last season, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors.
8 / 12

EDGE: Derrick Moore, Michigan

Moore has more than one tie to the Ravens. A Baltimore native, Moore played high school football at St. Frances and was groomed by Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter for two seasons when Minter was Michigan's defensive coordinator. Moore had 10 sacks last season, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors.

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP Photo
DT: Gracen Halton, Oklahoma In what is widely considered a thin defensive tackle class, Halton could be a target for the Ravens on Day 2 or Day 3. With Nnamdi Madubuike's status for 2026 still uncertain, Halton would give Baltimore much-needed depth along the interior. A part-time starter at Oklahoma, Halton had the second-most pressures (30) in 2025 and 8.5 sacks over his final two seasons.
9 / 12

DT: Gracen Halton, Oklahoma

In what is widely considered a thin defensive tackle class, Halton could be a target for the Ravens on Day 2 or Day 3. With Nnamdi Madubuike's status for 2026 still uncertain, Halton would give Baltimore much-needed depth along the interior. A part-time starter at Oklahoma, Halton had the second-most pressures (30) in 2025 and 8.5 sacks over his final two seasons.

Alonzo Adams/AP Photo
LB: Jack Kelly, BYU Between his two seasons at BYU and three seasons at Weber State, Kelly finished his collegiate career with 47 starts. A former three-star recruit, Kelly has the requisite athleticism to be an immediate special teams contributor and provide depth behind Roquan Smith, Teddye Buchanan, and Trenton Simpson.
10 / 12

LB: Jack Kelly, BYU

Between his two seasons at BYU and three seasons at Weber State, Kelly finished his collegiate career with 47 starts. A former three-star recruit, Kelly has the requisite athleticism to be an immediate special teams contributor and provide depth behind Roquan Smith, Teddye Buchanan, and Trenton Simpson.

George Frey/AP Photo
CB: Tacario Davis, Washington Standing at 6-foot-4 and 194 pounds, Davis' measurables are off the charts. He had the largest wingspan among all defensive backs at the Combine and tied for the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash time in 4.41 seconds. A two-year starter at Arizona before he transferred to Washington for his final season, Davis is a playmaker who had 28 career passes defensed, including 16 in one season.
11 / 12

CB: Tacario Davis, Washington

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 194 pounds, Davis' measurables are off the charts. He had the largest wingspan among all defensive backs at the Combine and tied for the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash time in 4.41 seconds. A two-year starter at Arizona before he transferred to Washington for his final season, Davis is a playmaker who had 28 career passes defensed, including 16 in one season.

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
S: Jalen Huskey, Maryland With Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks, Jaylinn Hawkins, and Keondre Jackson in the fold, there is no need to spend any premium draft capital on a safety. A Frederick native, Huskey is a local product who started his college career as a cornerback at Bowling Green. He played wing on punt coverages last season, compiling four tackles, and could carve out a role on special teams.
12 / 12

S: Jalen Huskey, Maryland

With Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks, Jaylinn Hawkins, and Keondre Jackson in the fold, there is no need to spend any premium draft capital on a safety. A Frederick native, Huskey is a local product who started his college career as a cornerback at Bowling Green. He played wing on punt coverages last season, compiling four tackles, and could carve out a role on special teams.

Adam Hunger/AP Photo
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21. Pittsburgh Steelers

WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

The Steelers have been short-handed at wide receiver. They change that and try to lure Aaron Rodgers back with a speedy receiver – their first wide receiver pick in the first round since 2006 (Santonio Holmes).

22. Los Angeles Chargers

CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

The Chargers and GM Joe Hortiz take a chance on a highly talented ball hawk who is coming off a knee injury.

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

The Bucs trade back and still get the productive pass rusher they sought.

24. Cleveland Browns

WR Denzel Boston, Washington

The Browns get a big-bodied target to plug into Todd Monken's offense.

25. Chicago Bears

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

McNeil-Warren is a bit of a sleeper but has all the athletic tools to be a standout player, and he's a playmaker. The Bears are hunting for a safety.

26. Buffalo Bills

DT Peter Woods, Clemson

The Bills are looking to upgrade in the trenches and Woods gives them a talented force who can get into the backfield.

27. San Francisco 49ers

OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

The 49ers kept Trent Williams, but they get a high-upside blocker to start molding.

28. Houston Texans

OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

The offensive tackles continue to come off the board as Houston continues to work on its protection for C.J. Stroud.

29. Kansas City Chiefs

CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State

After trading Trent McDuffie to the Rams, the Chiefs rebound with another versatile defensive back.

30. Miami Dolphins

EDGE Keldrick Faulk, Auburn

The Dolphins get a big-bodied run defender with upside to develop as a pass rusher.

31. New England Patriots

CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

There's chatter that Hood is just as good as his Volunteers teammate, McCoy.

32. TRADE: Arizona Cardinals (from Seattle Seahawks)

QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

The Cardinals are looking for their next quarterback and they move up a few spots to get him, plus the fifth-year option. Simpson is a sound decision-maker and the second quarterback off the board.

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