Ryan Mink's First Round Mock Draft

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QB: Taylen Green, Arkansas

Drafting a developmental quarterback is low on the Ravens' priority list, but Green's potential may be too tantalizing to pass up if he's available early on Day 3. The 6-foot-6, 227-pound Green spent three years at Boise State before playing for the Razorbacks the last two seasons. A dual-threat weapon, Green compiled nearly 10,000 passing yards and over 2,400 rushing yards over his five-year career, but had 20 interceptions in the last two seasons. He ran a blazing 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds.