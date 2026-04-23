Everything You Need to Know About the Draft

Holding 11 picks in the NFL draft, the Ravens are determined to bounce back after missing the playoffs in 2025 for the first time since 2021.
They're starting a new era under Head Coach Jesse Minter and his vision for the type of players he wants will influence this year's draft decisions.
Before the Ravens are on the clock Thursday night, here's everything you need to know:
What:
2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, April 23-25
When:
Round 1, Thursday, 8 p.m.
Round 2, Friday, 7 p.m.
Round 3, Saturday, noon
TV:
Local TV: WMAR Ch. 2 (ABC Baltimore)
National TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes ABC, NFL Network
For information on how to watch the draft, click here:
Ravens' picks:
- Round 1:14th overall
- Round 2: 45
- Round 3: 80
- Round 4: 115
- Round 5: 154, 162, 173, 174
- Round 6: 211
- Round 7: 250, 253
Ravens' top needs:
Interior offensive line, defensive line, tight end, wide receiver
Mock Draft Favorites
Five Questions Entering the Draft
What would make this a great draft for the Ravens?
Finding at least one starting offensive lineman, an offensive playmaker, and a defensive lineman who makes an immediate impact would set the foundation for an excellent draft. Here's one possible scenario. Grab a plug-and-play offensive lineman in Round 1 like Ioane or Fano. Find a playmaker in Round 2 to offset the loss of tight end Isaiah Likely, perhaps someone like Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers or wide receivers Germie Bernard (Alabama), Denzel Boston (Washington), or KC Concepcion (Texas A&M). Or maybe they can land an impact edge rusher in Round 2 to compliment Trey Hendrickson, someone like Cashius Howell of Texas A&M or T.J. Parker of Clemson.
The Ravens may double-dip with interior offensive linemen early, hoping to come away with potential starters at guard and center. Imagine taking Ioane or Fano in Round 1, then taking a top center in Round 3 like Sam Hecht (Kansas State) or Logan Jones (Iowa). Two solid offensive linemen and a rookie playmaker would make Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle happy, as well as Lamar Jackson. With 11 picks to work with, Baltimore has ammunition to address multiple needs.
How many trades will the Ravens make?
General Manager Eric DeCosta loves to make trades, and the Ravens could be even more active than usual. They could trade down from No. 14, or trade up to target someone like edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr., cornerback Mansoor Delane, or wide receiver Carnell Tate.
If the Ravens draft 11 players, it's unlikely all will make the 53-man roster. Why not package some picks, get quality over quantity, and add talent that can get the Ravens back into the postseason?
"I like having 11 picks right now. I think that's a starting point," DeCosta said. "We may end up with 14, or we may end up with six. It just depends on the board and how the players come off the board and what we think of the best opportunities for us to improve as a team."
What need could be most difficult to fill?
Perhaps defensive line, because this year's class isn't extremely deep. None of the top defensive tackle prospects, such as Caleb Banks (Florida), Kayden McDonald (Ohio State), Christen Miller (Georgia), or Peter Woods (Clemson), are locks to go in the first round. If they are still available in Round 2, will the Ravens be more aggressive to acquire one of them, knowing they may not have another chance to find a quality tackle?
There is reportedly a chance Nnamdi Madubuike will play in 2026 following neck surgery, but DeCosta has made it clear that adding young depth to the defensive line is a priority.
"Certainly, we would love to get a young defensive lineman if we can," DeCosta said. "I think it's important to try and do that every single year if we can. It's an important position."
What position are people not talking enough about?
Perhaps cornerback. Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, and Chidobe Awuzie are Baltimore's top three corners, and Humphrey and Awuzie are entering their 10th season on expiring contracts.
That's another reason why the Ravens could make an aggressive play for a cornerback in this year's draft. Baltimore has taken at least one corner in 10 of the last 11 drafts, and they value the position greatly. Keep an eye on corners that could be available Day 2, like Chris Johnson (San Diego State), Malik Muhammad (Texas), Avieon Terrell (Clemson), and D'Angelo Ponds (Indiana).
Here are some names to keep an eye on during the 2026 NFL Draft.
When might the draft become unpredictable?
Almost immediately. This draft looks more unpredictable than most. The Las Vegas Raiders seem like a lock to take quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick, but after that, nobody can be certain what will happen.
What will the Ravens do if both Ioane and Fano are gone before the 14th pick? Draft Sadiq? Move down? Make a surprising pick?
The Ravens have anticipated many scenarios, but there's always a chance they'll be surprised. As dominoes fall, the Ravens will be prepared to react.