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Everything You Need to Know About the Draft

Apr 23, 2026 at 09:42 AM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

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Holding 11 picks in the NFL draft, the Ravens are determined to bounce back after missing the playoffs in 2025 for the first time since 2021.

They're starting a new era under Head Coach Jesse Minter and his vision for the type of players he wants will influence this year's draft decisions.

Before the Ravens are on the clock Thursday night, here's everything you need to know:

What:

2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, April 23-25

When:

Round 1, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Round 2, Friday, 7 p.m.

Round 3, Saturday, noon

TV:

Local TV: WMAR Ch. 2 (ABC Baltimore)

National TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes ABC, NFL Network

For information on how to watch the draft, click here:

Ravens' picks:

  • Round 1:14th overall
  • Round 2: 45
  • Round 3: 80
  • Round 4: 115
  • Round 5: 154, 162, 173, 174
  • Round 6: 211
  • Round 7: 250, 253

Ravens' top needs:

Interior offensive line, defensive line, tight end, wide receiver

Mock Draft Favorites

G Vega Ioane, Penn State; OL Spencer Fano, Utah; TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Five Questions Entering the Draft

What would make this a great draft for the Ravens?

Finding at least one starting offensive lineman, an offensive playmaker, and a defensive lineman who makes an immediate impact would set the foundation for an excellent draft. Here's one possible scenario. Grab a plug-and-play offensive lineman in Round 1 like Ioane or Fano. Find a playmaker in Round 2 to offset the loss of tight end Isaiah Likely, perhaps someone like Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers or wide receivers Germie Bernard (Alabama), Denzel Boston (Washington), or KC Concepcion (Texas A&M). Or maybe they can land an impact edge rusher in Round 2 to compliment Trey Hendrickson, someone like Cashius Howell of Texas A&M or T.J. Parker of Clemson.

The Ravens may double-dip with interior offensive linemen early, hoping to come away with potential starters at guard and center. Imagine taking Ioane or Fano in Round 1, then taking a top center in Round 3 like Sam Hecht (Kansas State) or Logan Jones (Iowa). Two solid offensive linemen and a rookie playmaker would make Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle happy, as well as Lamar Jackson. With 11 picks to work with, Baltimore has ammunition to address multiple needs.

How many trades will the Ravens make?

General Manager Eric DeCosta loves to make trades, and the Ravens could be even more active than usual. They could trade down from No. 14, or trade up to target someone like edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr., cornerback Mansoor Delane, or wide receiver Carnell Tate.

If the Ravens draft 11 players, it's unlikely all will make the 53-man roster. Why not package some picks, get quality over quantity, and add talent that can get the Ravens back into the postseason?

"I like having 11 picks right now. I think that's a starting point," DeCosta said. "We may end up with 14, or we may end up with six. It just depends on the board and how the players come off the board and what we think of the best opportunities for us to improve as a team."

What need could be most difficult to fill?

Perhaps defensive line, because this year's class isn't extremely deep. None of the top defensive tackle prospects, such as Caleb Banks (Florida), Kayden McDonald (Ohio State), Christen Miller (Georgia), or Peter Woods (Clemson), are locks to go in the first round. If they are still available in Round 2, will the Ravens be more aggressive to acquire one of them, knowing they may not have another chance to find a quality tackle?

There is reportedly a chance Nnamdi Madubuike will play in 2026 following neck surgery, but DeCosta has made it clear that adding young depth to the defensive line is a priority.

"Certainly, we would love to get a young defensive lineman if we can," DeCosta said. "I think it's important to try and do that every single year if we can. It's an important position."

What position are people not talking enough about?

Perhaps cornerback. Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, and Chidobe Awuzie are Baltimore's top three corners, and Humphrey and Awuzie are entering their 10th season on expiring contracts.

That's another reason why the Ravens could make an aggressive play for a cornerback in this year's draft. Baltimore has taken at least one corner in 10 of the last 11 drafts, and they value the position greatly. Keep an eye on corners that could be available Day 2, like Chris Johnson (San Diego State), Malik Muhammad (Texas), Avieon Terrell (Clemson), and D'Angelo Ponds (Indiana).

One Prospect the Ravens Could Draft at Every Position

Here are some names to keep an eye on during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Robertson_Justin
Justin Robertson

Editorial Assistant

QB: Taylen Green, Arkansas Drafting a developmental quarterback is low on the Ravens' priority list, but Green's potential may be too tantalizing to pass up if he's available early on Day 3. The 6-foot-6, 227-pound Green spent three years at Boise State before playing for the Razorbacks the last two seasons. A dual-threat weapon, Green compiled nearly 10,000 passing yards and over 2,400 rushing yards over his five-year career, but had 20 interceptions in the last two seasons. He ran a blazing 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds.
1 / 12

QB: Taylen Green, Arkansas

Drafting a developmental quarterback is low on the Ravens' priority list, but Green's potential may be too tantalizing to pass up if he's available early on Day 3. The 6-foot-6, 227-pound Green spent three years at Boise State before playing for the Razorbacks the last two seasons. A dual-threat weapon, Green compiled nearly 10,000 passing yards and over 2,400 rushing yards over his five-year career, but had 20 interceptions in the last two seasons. He ran a blazing 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds.

Michael Woods/AP Photo
RB: Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest The Ravens have no immediate need for a starting running back, but Derrick Henry is entering his age-32 season and Justice Hill is entering the final year of his deal. The 5-foot-9, 188-pound Claiborne is a speedy tailback who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds. After losing Keaton Mitchell in free agency, Claiborne would give Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle a change-of-pace option in the backfield who complements Henry and Hill.
2 / 12

RB: Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest

The Ravens have no immediate need for a starting running back, but Derrick Henry is entering his age-32 season and Justice Hill is entering the final year of his deal. The 5-foot-9, 188-pound Claiborne is a speedy tailback who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds. After losing Keaton Mitchell in free agency, Claiborne would give Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle a change-of-pace option in the backfield who complements Henry and Hill.

Matt Kelley/AP Photo
WR: Chris Bell, Louisville Regarded as a first-round talent, Bell will likely have to wait until Day 2 to hear his name called due to a late-season ACL tear in 2025. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds, Bell has been compared to A.J. Brown and had 72 receptions for 917 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games last season. Could the Ravens form a Louisville connection between Bell and Lamar Jackson?
3 / 12

WR: Chris Bell, Louisville

Regarded as a first-round talent, Bell will likely have to wait until Day 2 to hear his name called due to a late-season ACL tear in 2025. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds, Bell has been compared to A.J. Brown and had 72 receptions for 917 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games last season. Could the Ravens form a Louisville connection between Bell and Lamar Jackson?

Michael Laughlin/AP Photo
TE: Justin Joly, NC State If the Ravens don't opt to select Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq in the first round, Joly would be a possible target in the middle rounds. A former wide receiver in high school, Joly had 166 career receptions and nearly 2,000 career receiving yards at NC State. He would help fill out the tight end room with Mark Andrews and blocking specialist Durham Smythe.
4 / 12

TE: Justin Joly, NC State

If the Ravens don't opt to select Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq in the first round, Joly would be a possible target in the middle rounds. A former wide receiver in high school, Joly had 166 career receptions and nearly 2,000 career receiving yards at NC State. He would help fill out the tight end room with Mark Andrews and blocking specialist Durham Smythe.

Karl B DeBlaker/AP Photo
OT: Drew Shelton, Penn State In his four years as a Nittany Lion, Shelton notched 34 starts at left tackle. An athletic blocker with a 6-foot-5 and 313-pound frame, Shelton is projected to be a Day 3 pick with potential to develop into a swing tackle and possibly a starter.
5 / 12

OT: Drew Shelton, Penn State

In his four years as a Nittany Lion, Shelton notched 34 starts at left tackle. An athletic blocker with a 6-foot-5 and 313-pound frame, Shelton is projected to be a Day 3 pick with potential to develop into a swing tackle and possibly a starter.

Kyusung Gong/AP Photo
G: Vega Ioane, Penn State By far the most popular mock draft pick for the Ravens, Ioane is a mauler who would be a plug-and-play starter. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Washington native allowed zero sacks and had zero holding penalties over the last two seasons. Ioane had 32 career starts at left guard and would help bolster an offensive line that was too inconsistent last season.
6 / 12

G: Vega Ioane, Penn State

By far the most popular mock draft pick for the Ravens, Ioane is a mauler who would be a plug-and-play starter. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Washington native allowed zero sacks and had zero holding penalties over the last two seasons. Ioane had 32 career starts at left guard and would help bolster an offensive line that was too inconsistent last season.

Adam Hunger/AP Photo
C: Logan Jones, Iowa The Ravens have dipped their toes in the Iowa offensive line pipeline in the past, and Jones is another Hawkeye who could become a Raven. Although he's undersized, Jones is one of the top centers in this year's class with 51 starts under his belt. Tyler Linderbaum's replacement in college, Jones could be a Day 1 starter and replace Linderbaum yet again after the Pro Bowl center departed Baltimore for Las Vegas in free agency.
7 / 12

C: Logan Jones, Iowa

The Ravens have dipped their toes in the Iowa offensive line pipeline in the past, and Jones is another Hawkeye who could become a Raven. Although he's undersized, Jones is one of the top centers in this year's class with 51 starts under his belt. Tyler Linderbaum's replacement in college, Jones could be a Day 1 starter and replace Linderbaum yet again after the Pro Bowl center departed Baltimore for Las Vegas in free agency.

Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo
EDGE: Derrick Moore, Michigan Moore has more than one tie to the Ravens. A Baltimore native, Moore played high school football at St. Frances and was groomed by Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter for two seasons when Minter was Michigan's defensive coordinator. Moore had 10 sacks last season, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors.
8 / 12

EDGE: Derrick Moore, Michigan

Moore has more than one tie to the Ravens. A Baltimore native, Moore played high school football at St. Frances and was groomed by Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter for two seasons when Minter was Michigan's defensive coordinator. Moore had 10 sacks last season, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors.

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP Photo
DT: Gracen Halton, Oklahoma In what is widely considered a thin defensive tackle class, Halton could be a target for the Ravens on Day 2 or Day 3. With Nnamdi Madubuike's status for 2026 still uncertain, Halton would give Baltimore much-needed depth along the interior. A part-time starter at Oklahoma, Halton had the second-most pressures (30) in 2025 and 8.5 sacks over his final two seasons.
9 / 12

DT: Gracen Halton, Oklahoma

In what is widely considered a thin defensive tackle class, Halton could be a target for the Ravens on Day 2 or Day 3. With Nnamdi Madubuike's status for 2026 still uncertain, Halton would give Baltimore much-needed depth along the interior. A part-time starter at Oklahoma, Halton had the second-most pressures (30) in 2025 and 8.5 sacks over his final two seasons.

Alonzo Adams/AP Photo
LB: Jack Kelly, BYU Between his two seasons at BYU and three seasons at Weber State, Kelly finished his collegiate career with 47 starts. A former three-star recruit, Kelly has the requisite athleticism to be an immediate special teams contributor and provide depth behind Roquan Smith, Teddye Buchanan, and Trenton Simpson.
10 / 12

LB: Jack Kelly, BYU

Between his two seasons at BYU and three seasons at Weber State, Kelly finished his collegiate career with 47 starts. A former three-star recruit, Kelly has the requisite athleticism to be an immediate special teams contributor and provide depth behind Roquan Smith, Teddye Buchanan, and Trenton Simpson.

George Frey/AP Photo
CB: Tacario Davis, Washington Standing at 6-foot-4 and 194 pounds, Davis' measurables are off the charts. He had the largest wingspan among all defensive backs at the Combine and tied for the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash time in 4.41 seconds. A two-year starter at Arizona before he transferred to Washington for his final season, Davis is a playmaker who had 28 career passes defensed, including 16 in one season.
11 / 12

CB: Tacario Davis, Washington

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 194 pounds, Davis' measurables are off the charts. He had the largest wingspan among all defensive backs at the Combine and tied for the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash time in 4.41 seconds. A two-year starter at Arizona before he transferred to Washington for his final season, Davis is a playmaker who had 28 career passes defensed, including 16 in one season.

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
S: Jalen Huskey, Maryland With Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks, Jaylinn Hawkins, and Keondre Jackson in the fold, there is no need to spend any premium draft capital on a safety. A Frederick native, Huskey is a local product who started his college career as a cornerback at Bowling Green. He played wing on punt coverages last season, compiling four tackles, and could carve out a role on special teams.
12 / 12

S: Jalen Huskey, Maryland

With Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks, Jaylinn Hawkins, and Keondre Jackson in the fold, there is no need to spend any premium draft capital on a safety. A Frederick native, Huskey is a local product who started his college career as a cornerback at Bowling Green. He played wing on punt coverages last season, compiling four tackles, and could carve out a role on special teams.

Adam Hunger/AP Photo
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When might the draft become unpredictable?

Almost immediately. This draft looks more unpredictable than most. The Las Vegas Raiders seem like a lock to take quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick, but after that, nobody can be certain what will happen.

What will the Ravens do if both Ioane and Fano are gone before the 14th pick? Draft Sadiq? Move down? Make a surprising pick?

The Ravens have anticipated many scenarios, but there's always a chance they'll be surprised. As dominoes fall, the Ravens will be prepared to react.

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