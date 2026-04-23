Everything You Need to Know About the Draft

How many trades will the Ravens make?

General Manager Eric DeCosta loves to make trades, and the Ravens could be even more active than usual. They could trade down from No. 14, or trade up to target someone like edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr., cornerback Mansoor Delane, or wide receiver Carnell Tate.

If the Ravens draft 11 players, it's unlikely all will make the 53-man roster. Why not package some picks, get quality over quantity, and add talent that can get the Ravens back into the postseason?