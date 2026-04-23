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5 Things to Watch for That Will Affect Ravens' First-Round Pick

Apr 23, 2026 at 03:04 PM
Author Image
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson
Arizona State Athletics
Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson

The Ravens are picking higher than usual, but they're still at the mercy of what happens in the top 10.

Baltimore's available choices depend on several key moves and factors before the Ravens are on the clock at No. 14.

Here's what to watch for:

1. How many offensive tackles come off the board early?

There's no consensus on how the top offensive tackles stack up. While the pre-draft buzz is that there aren't many blue-chip offensive tackles, they'll start coming off the board fast. Four players to watch are Miami's Francis Mauigoa, Utah's Spencer Fano, Alabama's Kadyn Proctor, and Georgia's Monroe Freeling. ESPN’s Peter Schrager has three of the four going before 14th in his final mock draft.

The Ravens don't have much need for a first-round offensive tackle, considering they have Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten as their bookends. Baltimore could convert a tackle to guard (or even Fano to center), but generally speaking, the more offensive tackles that come off the board early, the better for the Ravens.

2. How many wide receivers are drafted before 14?

The expectations have long been that Ohio State's Carnell Tate will be the first wide receiver selected. However, Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson is gaining steam late in the process as it has become clear that some teams are enamored with his immense talent and willing to take a chance on it despite Tyson's injury history.

It's likely that both wide receivers will be gone before Baltimore is on the clock at No. 14, with many predicting that Tyson won't get past the New York Giants and John Harbaugh at No. 10. If Tyson (or Tate) do, the Dolphins and Rams at No. 11 and 13, respectively, are teams that could pick a wide receiver. That could spark trade movement.

The other player to watch is USC's Makai Lemon. If Tate and Tyson go in the top 10 picks, the Dolphins and Rams could both consider taking Lemon before Baltimore takes the stage.

One Prospect the Ravens Could Draft at Every Position

Here are some names to keep an eye on during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Robertson_Justin
Justin Robertson

Editorial Assistant

QB: Taylen Green, Arkansas Drafting a developmental quarterback is low on the Ravens' priority list, but Green's potential may be too tantalizing to pass up if he's available early on Day 3. The 6-foot-6, 227-pound Green spent three years at Boise State before playing for the Razorbacks the last two seasons. A dual-threat weapon, Green compiled nearly 10,000 passing yards and over 2,400 rushing yards over his five-year career, but had 20 interceptions in the last two seasons. He ran a blazing 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds.
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QB: Taylen Green, Arkansas

Drafting a developmental quarterback is low on the Ravens' priority list, but Green's potential may be too tantalizing to pass up if he's available early on Day 3. The 6-foot-6, 227-pound Green spent three years at Boise State before playing for the Razorbacks the last two seasons. A dual-threat weapon, Green compiled nearly 10,000 passing yards and over 2,400 rushing yards over his five-year career, but had 20 interceptions in the last two seasons. He ran a blazing 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds.

Michael Woods/AP Photo
RB: Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest The Ravens have no immediate need for a starting running back, but Derrick Henry is entering his age-32 season and Justice Hill is entering the final year of his deal. The 5-foot-9, 188-pound Claiborne is a speedy tailback who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds. After losing Keaton Mitchell in free agency, Claiborne would give Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle a change-of-pace option in the backfield who complements Henry and Hill.
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RB: Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest

The Ravens have no immediate need for a starting running back, but Derrick Henry is entering his age-32 season and Justice Hill is entering the final year of his deal. The 5-foot-9, 188-pound Claiborne is a speedy tailback who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds. After losing Keaton Mitchell in free agency, Claiborne would give Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle a change-of-pace option in the backfield who complements Henry and Hill.

Matt Kelley/AP Photo
WR: Chris Bell, Louisville Regarded as a first-round talent, Bell will likely have to wait until Day 2 to hear his name called due to a late-season ACL tear in 2025. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds, Bell has been compared to A.J. Brown and had 72 receptions for 917 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games last season. Could the Ravens form a Louisville connection between Bell and Lamar Jackson?
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WR: Chris Bell, Louisville

Regarded as a first-round talent, Bell will likely have to wait until Day 2 to hear his name called due to a late-season ACL tear in 2025. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds, Bell has been compared to A.J. Brown and had 72 receptions for 917 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games last season. Could the Ravens form a Louisville connection between Bell and Lamar Jackson?

Michael Laughlin/AP Photo
TE: Justin Joly, NC State If the Ravens don't opt to select Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq in the first round, Joly would be a possible target in the middle rounds. A former wide receiver in high school, Joly had 166 career receptions and nearly 2,000 career receiving yards at NC State. He would help fill out the tight end room with Mark Andrews and blocking specialist Durham Smythe.
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TE: Justin Joly, NC State

If the Ravens don't opt to select Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq in the first round, Joly would be a possible target in the middle rounds. A former wide receiver in high school, Joly had 166 career receptions and nearly 2,000 career receiving yards at NC State. He would help fill out the tight end room with Mark Andrews and blocking specialist Durham Smythe.

Karl B DeBlaker/AP Photo
OT: Drew Shelton, Penn State In his four years as a Nittany Lion, Shelton notched 34 starts at left tackle. An athletic blocker with a 6-foot-5 and 313-pound frame, Shelton is projected to be a Day 3 pick with potential to develop into a swing tackle and possibly a starter.
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OT: Drew Shelton, Penn State

In his four years as a Nittany Lion, Shelton notched 34 starts at left tackle. An athletic blocker with a 6-foot-5 and 313-pound frame, Shelton is projected to be a Day 3 pick with potential to develop into a swing tackle and possibly a starter.

Kyusung Gong/AP Photo
G: Vega Ioane, Penn State By far the most popular mock draft pick for the Ravens, Ioane is a mauler who would be a plug-and-play starter. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Washington native allowed zero sacks and had zero holding penalties over the last two seasons. Ioane had 32 career starts at left guard and would help bolster an offensive line that was too inconsistent last season.
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G: Vega Ioane, Penn State

By far the most popular mock draft pick for the Ravens, Ioane is a mauler who would be a plug-and-play starter. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Washington native allowed zero sacks and had zero holding penalties over the last two seasons. Ioane had 32 career starts at left guard and would help bolster an offensive line that was too inconsistent last season.

Adam Hunger/AP Photo
C: Logan Jones, Iowa The Ravens have dipped their toes in the Iowa offensive line pipeline in the past, and Jones is another Hawkeye who could become a Raven. Although he's undersized, Jones is one of the top centers in this year's class with 51 starts under his belt. Tyler Linderbaum's replacement in college, Jones could be a Day 1 starter and replace Linderbaum yet again after the Pro Bowl center departed Baltimore for Las Vegas in free agency.
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C: Logan Jones, Iowa

The Ravens have dipped their toes in the Iowa offensive line pipeline in the past, and Jones is another Hawkeye who could become a Raven. Although he's undersized, Jones is one of the top centers in this year's class with 51 starts under his belt. Tyler Linderbaum's replacement in college, Jones could be a Day 1 starter and replace Linderbaum yet again after the Pro Bowl center departed Baltimore for Las Vegas in free agency.

Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo
EDGE: Derrick Moore, Michigan Moore has more than one tie to the Ravens. A Baltimore native, Moore played high school football at St. Frances and was groomed by Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter for two seasons when Minter was Michigan's defensive coordinator. Moore had 10 sacks last season, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors.
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EDGE: Derrick Moore, Michigan

Moore has more than one tie to the Ravens. A Baltimore native, Moore played high school football at St. Frances and was groomed by Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter for two seasons when Minter was Michigan's defensive coordinator. Moore had 10 sacks last season, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors.

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP Photo
DT: Gracen Halton, Oklahoma In what is widely considered a thin defensive tackle class, Halton could be a target for the Ravens on Day 2 or Day 3. With Nnamdi Madubuike's status for 2026 still uncertain, Halton would give Baltimore much-needed depth along the interior. A part-time starter at Oklahoma, Halton had the second-most pressures (30) in 2025 and 8.5 sacks over his final two seasons.
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DT: Gracen Halton, Oklahoma

In what is widely considered a thin defensive tackle class, Halton could be a target for the Ravens on Day 2 or Day 3. With Nnamdi Madubuike's status for 2026 still uncertain, Halton would give Baltimore much-needed depth along the interior. A part-time starter at Oklahoma, Halton had the second-most pressures (30) in 2025 and 8.5 sacks over his final two seasons.

Alonzo Adams/AP Photo
LB: Jack Kelly, BYU Between his two seasons at BYU and three seasons at Weber State, Kelly finished his collegiate career with 47 starts. A former three-star recruit, Kelly has the requisite athleticism to be an immediate special teams contributor and provide depth behind Roquan Smith, Teddye Buchanan, and Trenton Simpson.
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LB: Jack Kelly, BYU

Between his two seasons at BYU and three seasons at Weber State, Kelly finished his collegiate career with 47 starts. A former three-star recruit, Kelly has the requisite athleticism to be an immediate special teams contributor and provide depth behind Roquan Smith, Teddye Buchanan, and Trenton Simpson.

George Frey/AP Photo
CB: Tacario Davis, Washington Standing at 6-foot-4 and 194 pounds, Davis' measurables are off the charts. He had the largest wingspan among all defensive backs at the Combine and tied for the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash time in 4.41 seconds. A two-year starter at Arizona before he transferred to Washington for his final season, Davis is a playmaker who had 28 career passes defensed, including 16 in one season.
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CB: Tacario Davis, Washington

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 194 pounds, Davis' measurables are off the charts. He had the largest wingspan among all defensive backs at the Combine and tied for the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash time in 4.41 seconds. A two-year starter at Arizona before he transferred to Washington for his final season, Davis is a playmaker who had 28 career passes defensed, including 16 in one season.

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
S: Jalen Huskey, Maryland With Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks, Jaylinn Hawkins, and Keondre Jackson in the fold, there is no need to spend any premium draft capital on a safety. A Frederick native, Huskey is a local product who started his college career as a cornerback at Bowling Green. He played wing on punt coverages last season, compiling four tackles, and could carve out a role on special teams.
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S: Jalen Huskey, Maryland

With Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks, Jaylinn Hawkins, and Keondre Jackson in the fold, there is no need to spend any premium draft capital on a safety. A Frederick native, Huskey is a local product who started his college career as a cornerback at Bowling Green. He played wing on punt coverages last season, compiling four tackles, and could carve out a role on special teams.

Adam Hunger/AP Photo
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3. Which big names fall?

Cornerback isn't at the top of the Ravens' needs, but with none being a slam dunk to be drafted with the first 10 picks, it could mean Baltimore has a chance to grab the top cornerback in this year's class.

Maryland native Mansoor Delane of LSU is generally considered the cream of the crop due to his smooth cover skills, but there's a possibility that he's leapfrogged by Tennessee's Jermod McCoy if a team isn't bothered by the fact that McCoy is coming off a season-ending knee injury.

The Commanders (No. 7), Saints (No. 8), Chiefs (No. 9), Dolphins (No. 11), and Cowboys (No. 12) all have cornerback high on their needs. But if they opt for offensive linemen, wide receivers, or one of the other top defenders, Delane has a chance to get past that group.

Miami pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. would be another player to watch. Some teams are concerned about his arm length while others are not. The Chiefs are another team to watch when it comes to the productive EDGE. If he gets by Kansas City, he could land in Baltimore.

4. Kenyon Sadiq's suitors.

Most mock drafts have Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq landing right around the Ravens' pick at No. 14 or in Baltimore.

It will be interesting to see which suitors step to the forefront. The Chiefs (No. 9) could look for their heir apparent to Travis Kelce. The Buccaneers (No. 15) apparently have a "readymade role" for him, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, and Sadiq has apparently been a popular name with the Vikings (No. 18) and Panthers (No. 19).

That's a lot of teams with interest. If the Ravens don't pick Sadiq at 14, they might have other teams interested in moving up to get him.

5. Trades, trades, trades!

There are so many polarizing prospects at the top of this year's draft, leaving more unpredictability than usual. That means there could also be more trades, as teams shuffle to get the players they like and pounce on value.

General Manager Eric DeCosta isn't immune to moving around the board. With 11 picks, he has the ammunition to go up. He's also always looking to stockpile more picks.

"Well, I like having 11 picks right now. I think that's a starting point," DeCosta said. "We may end up with 14, or we may end up with six. It just depends on the board and how the players come off the board and what we think of the best opportunities for us to improve as a team."

If premium players at premium positions of need creep down close to No. 14, the Ravens could move up. If they have plenty of options they like when they're on the clock, Baltimore could move down. Baltimore's phone could be ringing.

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