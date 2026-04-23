5 Things to Watch for That Will Affect Ravens' First-Round Pick

The Ravens are picking higher than usual, but they're still at the mercy of what happens in the top 10.
Baltimore's available choices depend on several key moves and factors before the Ravens are on the clock at No. 14.
Here's what to watch for:
1. How many offensive tackles come off the board early?
There's no consensus on how the top offensive tackles stack up. While the pre-draft buzz is that there aren't many blue-chip offensive tackles, they'll start coming off the board fast. Four players to watch are Miami's Francis Mauigoa, Utah's Spencer Fano, Alabama's Kadyn Proctor, and Georgia's Monroe Freeling. ESPN’s Peter Schrager has three of the four going before 14th in his final mock draft.
The Ravens don't have much need for a first-round offensive tackle, considering they have Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten as their bookends. Baltimore could convert a tackle to guard (or even Fano to center), but generally speaking, the more offensive tackles that come off the board early, the better for the Ravens.
2. How many wide receivers are drafted before 14?
The expectations have long been that Ohio State's Carnell Tate will be the first wide receiver selected. However, Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson is gaining steam late in the process as it has become clear that some teams are enamored with his immense talent and willing to take a chance on it despite Tyson's injury history.
It's likely that both wide receivers will be gone before Baltimore is on the clock at No. 14, with many predicting that Tyson won't get past the New York Giants and John Harbaugh at No. 10. If Tyson (or Tate) do, the Dolphins and Rams at No. 11 and 13, respectively, are teams that could pick a wide receiver. That could spark trade movement.
The other player to watch is USC's Makai Lemon. If Tate and Tyson go in the top 10 picks, the Dolphins and Rams could both consider taking Lemon before Baltimore takes the stage.
Here are some names to keep an eye on during the 2026 NFL Draft.
3. Which big names fall?
Cornerback isn't at the top of the Ravens' needs, but with none being a slam dunk to be drafted with the first 10 picks, it could mean Baltimore has a chance to grab the top cornerback in this year's class.
Maryland native Mansoor Delane of LSU is generally considered the cream of the crop due to his smooth cover skills, but there's a possibility that he's leapfrogged by Tennessee's Jermod McCoy if a team isn't bothered by the fact that McCoy is coming off a season-ending knee injury.
The Commanders (No. 7), Saints (No. 8), Chiefs (No. 9), Dolphins (No. 11), and Cowboys (No. 12) all have cornerback high on their needs. But if they opt for offensive linemen, wide receivers, or one of the other top defenders, Delane has a chance to get past that group.
Miami pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. would be another player to watch. Some teams are concerned about his arm length while others are not. The Chiefs are another team to watch when it comes to the productive EDGE. If he gets by Kansas City, he could land in Baltimore.
4. Kenyon Sadiq's suitors.
Most mock drafts have Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq landing right around the Ravens' pick at No. 14 or in Baltimore.
It will be interesting to see which suitors step to the forefront. The Chiefs (No. 9) could look for their heir apparent to Travis Kelce. The Buccaneers (No. 15) apparently have a "readymade role" for him, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, and Sadiq has apparently been a popular name with the Vikings (No. 18) and Panthers (No. 19).
That's a lot of teams with interest. If the Ravens don't pick Sadiq at 14, they might have other teams interested in moving up to get him.
5. Trades, trades, trades!
There are so many polarizing prospects at the top of this year's draft, leaving more unpredictability than usual. That means there could also be more trades, as teams shuffle to get the players they like and pounce on value.
General Manager Eric DeCosta isn't immune to moving around the board. With 11 picks, he has the ammunition to go up. He's also always looking to stockpile more picks.
"Well, I like having 11 picks right now. I think that's a starting point," DeCosta said. "We may end up with 14, or we may end up with six. It just depends on the board and how the players come off the board and what we think of the best opportunities for us to improve as a team."
If premium players at premium positions of need creep down close to No. 14, the Ravens could move up. If they have plenty of options they like when they're on the clock, Baltimore could move down. Baltimore's phone could be ringing.