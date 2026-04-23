5 Things to Watch for That Will Affect Ravens' First-Round Pick

5. Trades, trades, trades!

There are so many polarizing prospects at the top of this year's draft, leaving more unpredictability than usual. That means there could also be more trades, as teams shuffle to get the players they like and pounce on value.

General Manager Eric DeCosta isn't immune to moving around the board. With 11 picks, he has the ammunition to go up. He's also always looking to stockpile more picks.

"Well, I like having 11 picks right now. I think that's a starting point," DeCosta said. "We may end up with 14, or we may end up with six. It just depends on the board and how the players come off the board and what we think of the best opportunities for us to improve as a team."