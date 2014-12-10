12/10: Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Jaguars





"He has a sprain, so we'll just have to monitor that day-to-day and see if he makes it to the game," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

Reports have indicated that Smith's status for Sunday could be in jeopardy, but the fourth-year receiver took to Twitter to shoot down the notion that he is considered "doubtful" to play this week.

In terms of Gillmore and Taliaferro, Harbaugh indicated that they could also miss time early in the week. The back problem kept Gillmore from playing last week, and Taliaferro is also considered "day-to-day" with the foot injury.

Levine A Limited Participant

Some good news for the Ravens was that cornerback Anthony Levine was a limited participant in practice after leaving Sunday's game with a concussion.

Levine is going through the NFL's concussion protocol before returning to full-contact work, but getting back on the field in a limited capacity is a good sign for the starting cornerback.

The Ravens have dealt with several injuries in the secondary this year, and fellow cornerback Danny Gorrer was lost for the season with a knee injury in Sunday's game. To replace Gorrer on the roster, the Ravens picked up veteran corner Antoine Cason after he was released by Carolina.

If Levine is unable to play, then Cason or Rashaan Melvin would likely get the start alongside Lardarius Webb.

RB Robinson Done For Year

The Jaguars are dealing with a hobbled backfield as they prepare for Sunday's matchup.

The team announced that promising second-year running back Denard Robinson back will miss the rest of the season.

Backup running back Toby Gerhart (ankle) is dealing with an injury of his own, and was limited in practice Wednesday. Wide receiver Tommy Streeter (abdominal), a former Raven, was also limited in practice.