5 Things to Know About Adam Randall

The Ravens added to their arsenal of running backs Saturday, drafting Clemson running back Adam Randall in the fifth round (pick No. 174).
Here are five things to know about Randall:
He brings a unique skill set as a converted wide receiver.
A four-star receiver out of high school, Randall played exclusively at wide receiver for the majority of his time at Clemson.
But when the Tigers were decimated by injuries in their backfield before their playoff game against Texas at the end of the 2024 season, Randall stepped in and served as the emergency option out of the backfield. His first carry of the game went for 41 yards.
The 6-foot-3, 232-pound Randall considered transferring after his junior season, but after a conversation with Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney, Randall stayed the course and made the full-time switch to running back.
The Myrtle Beach, S.C., native went on to be Clemson's starting tailback in 2025, finishing with 814 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 168 carries.
Once nicknamed "Baby Julio," a reference to former Falcons star Julio Jones, Randall will bring versatility as a third-down weapon. He had a career-high 254 receiving yards and three scores on 36 receptions last season.
"I think my receiving ability out of the backfield makes me a matchup nightmare," Randall said.
He's tough as nails.
Randall never got going as a wide receiver, partly due to injuries, but he pushed through pain more than once.
He suffered a torn ACL during spring practice his first year at Clemson but returned to the field less than six months later. Randall also played through broken bones in his hands in 2022 and 2023.
He missed two games as a junior with a fracture in his foot that required surgery.
Swinney thinks Randall is 'just scraping the surface.'
Swinney has continually praised Randall's perseverance, and he thinks the best is yet to come for his former tailback.
Swinney said in a statement that he believes Randall is one of the most unique players in the draft and that he's going to "continue to skyrocket."
"I told a couple of GMs before the draft that I think he's a steal," Swinney stated. "He's like getting three players with one pick because I think he's just scraping the surface of what he can do as a pro football player."
He brings special teams value.
Along with his ability as a rusher and receiver, Randall can also be a contender for the starting kickoff return job.
Randall averaged more than 23 yards as a kickoff returner on 13 attempts.
With a 4.5-second 40-yard dash time at the Combine, his athleticism could prove to be a valuable asset for Special Teams Coordinator Anthony Levine Sr.
He will reunite with Nate Wiggins and Trenton Simpson.
Randall will be the fourth Clemson player on the Ravens' roster, joining cornerback Nate Wiggins and linebacker Trenton Simpson, with whom he played at Clemson, and veteran guard John Simpson.
Randall said he had some dialogue with the Ravens at the Combine and at the Senior Bowl. He called being drafted by Baltimore "a dream come true," and he can't wait to be teammates with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.
"We're going to do some damage with all three of us in the backfield," Randall said.