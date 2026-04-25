5 Things to Know About Adam Randall

He brings a unique skill set as a converted wide receiver.

A four-star receiver out of high school, Randall played exclusively at wide receiver for the majority of his time at Clemson.

But when the Tigers were decimated by injuries in their backfield before their playoff game against Texas at the end of the 2024 season, Randall stepped in and served as the emergency option out of the backfield. His first carry of the game went for 41 yards.

The 6-foot-3, 232-pound Randall considered transferring after his junior season, but after a conversation with Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney, Randall stayed the course and made the full-time switch to running back.

The Myrtle Beach, S.C., native went on to be Clemson's starting tailback in 2025, finishing with 814 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 168 carries.

Once nicknamed "Baby Julio," a reference to former Falcons star Julio Jones, Randall will bring versatility as a third-down weapon. He had a career-high 254 receiving yards and three scores on 36 receptions last season.