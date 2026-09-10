Famous Romance Author B.K. Borison's Roots Are With the Ravens

The last time B.K. Borison was in M&T Bank Stadium, she was documenting the Joe Flacco-led Ravens for the team's social media accounts.
Tonight, she will be back for a book signing event with hundreds of adoring fans.
Borison is now a New York Times best-selling author of romance novels. She blew up with "Lovelight Farms" in 2021, and her 2025 hit novel, "First Time Caller," was recently greenlit for a feature film.
On Sept. 15, Borison's ninth book, "Grim Tidings," will be released, kicking off a book tour that starts in Baltimore – her beloved city where she grew up, made the setting of her books, and currently lives.
Before Borison was a famous author, it was also where she kicked off her professional career as a digital media intern for the Baltimore Ravens. She started in 2013 and, a year later, became the team's first full-timer focused on social media. She edited stories but didn't write – other than in 140 characters or less. So when did her passion for writing start?
"When I was like 11, before I should have been on the internet," Borison said with a laugh. "I'd been writing side stuff in fanfic forever, and then I didn't write anything that was strictly mine until COVID. That's what started all of it."
Borison left the Ravens after the 2017 season, following five seasons and just one playoff trip. Her tenure was essentially between the Super Bowl XLVII victory and Lamar Jackson's arrival.
Ironic enough, she left to follow her own love story. Borison moved to California with her then newly married husband, Ian Borison, who was studying medicine. Her family, who are also huge Ravens fans, were especially devastated by her career change.
"I loved working for the Ravens. It was a dream job for a lot of reasons," Borison said. "The Ravens are a Baltimore institution. To work for the team as a girl who grew up in Baltimore, it was a dream come true. The people are good, it was fun. It was a great job to have as a young person who loves sports."
She first got a full-time job in California doing copywriting for an apartment company, which was "really boring and lame and I hated it."
"I was like, 'I want to do some other type of writing' and I tried the book thing and then, you know, here we are now," Borison said.
"It's total bananas because it happened so quickly. I truly started it all as a hobby and something I didn't think anybody would actually pick up and read. It's mind-blowing to me that people come to events, make merchandise, send me letters, follow me on social media, remember tiny little things and bring me presents. It's just bananas."
The couple has since moved back home and now have two kids, ages 7 and 2. Borison is a full-time writer. Ian is a doctor at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
The Baltimore area is the backdrop for all of Borison's stories. In "First Time Caller," the main character's perfect date is a picnic at Patterson Park. Her latest "Ghosted Series" is set in Annapolis.
"I grew up in Baltimore and not seeing Baltimore in a lot of movies unless it's 'The Wire' or a crime-infested drug den," Borison said. "So the opportunity to see Baltimore romanticized in books and movies and TV shows, it feels special to be able to do that about this place that I love so much."
Some of her fans have suggested that Borison write about her own love story. She and Ian, who is also a Maryland native, met in Italy when they were next door neighbors. Some fans have also suggested she combine her love of football and romance.
"I don't think I can because I've worked for a sports team and it's just — my brain can't separate the two. So I don't think sports romance is in my future," she said.
"It was sad for me to leave the team because I really did enjoy working for the Ravens so much. But if I had stayed and if we didn't move to California, I'm not sure I would have ever written my first book. I think everything happens for a reason."