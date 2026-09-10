Famous Romance Author B.K. Borison's Roots Are With the Ravens

She first got a full-time job in California doing copywriting for an apartment company, which was "really boring and lame and I hated it."

"I was like, 'I want to do some other type of writing' and I tried the book thing and then, you know, here we are now," Borison said.

"It's total bananas because it happened so quickly. I truly started it all as a hobby and something I didn't think anybody would actually pick up and read. It's mind-blowing to me that people come to events, make merchandise, send me letters, follow me on social media, remember tiny little things and bring me presents. It's just bananas."

The couple has since moved back home and now have two kids, ages 7 and 2. Borison is a full-time writer. Ian is a doctor at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

The Baltimore area is the backdrop for all of Borison's stories. In "First Time Caller," the main character's perfect date is a picnic at Patterson Park. Her latest "Ghosted Series" is set in Annapolis.

"I grew up in Baltimore and not seeing Baltimore in a lot of movies unless it's 'The Wire' or a crime-infested drug den," Borison said. "So the opportunity to see Baltimore romanticized in books and movies and TV shows, it feels special to be able to do that about this place that I love so much."

Some of her fans have suggested that Borison write about her own love story. She and Ian, who is also a Maryland native, met in Italy when they were next door neighbors. Some fans have also suggested she combine her love of football and romance.

"I don't think I can because I've worked for a sports team and it's just — my brain can't separate the two. So I don't think sports romance is in my future," she said.