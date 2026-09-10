Pundit Predictions on Ravens' Regular-Season Record, Postseason Finish

The Athletic asked 40 staff writers and editors to complete a similar task. Out of 40 respondents, five picked the Ravens to win the AFC title, with three picking the Ravens to win the Super Bowl.

NFL.com asked 19 staff members to also predict awards, division winners, playoff seeds and the Super Bowl matchup. Ten participants picked the Ravens to win the AFC North, while eight others tabbed the Ravens as one of the AFC's three Wild Card teams (Gennaro Filice was the only one who had the Ravens missing the playoffs entirely). Umerani was the only one who had the Ravens making the Super Bowl.