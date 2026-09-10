Pundit Predictions on Ravens' Regular-Season Record, Postseason Finish

With the 2026-27 NFL season kicking off on Wednesday in Seattle, many pundits turned in their predictions for how the regular season and postseason will shake out.
Here are what some pundits predicted for how they think the Ravens' season will turn out:
|Outlet
|Author
|Ravens Record
|AFC North Finish
|AFC Playoff Seed
|Playoff Result
|Sports Illustrated
|Conor Orr
|11-6
|1st
|2
|Loss to Los Angeles Chargers in AFC Divisional
|Sports Illustrated
|Gilbert Manzano
|N/A
|2nd
|6
|Loss to Houston Texans in AFC Divisional
|Sports Illustrated
|John Plyum
|N/A
|1st
|3
|Loss to New England Patriots in AFC Wild Card
|Sports Illustrated
|Mitch Goldich
|N/A
|1st
|4
|Loss to Denver Broncos in AFC Wild Card
|Sports Illustrated
|Eva Geitheim
|N/A
|1st
|4
|Loss to Los Angeles Chargers in AFC Wild Card
|CBS Sports
|John Breech
|12-5
|1st
|2
|Loss to Cincinnati Bengals in AFC Divisional
|CBS Sports
|Stephen Oh
|11-6
|1st
|1
|Loss to Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl
|ESPN
|Ben Solak
|N/A
|1st
|2
|Loss to Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl
|ESPN
|Seth Walder (computer simulation using Football Power Index)
|10-7
|1st
|4
|Loss to Los Angeles Chargers in AFC Wild Card
|Sporting News
|Vinnie Iyer
|11-6
|1st
|4
|Loss to New England Patriots in AFC Wild Card
|Yahoo Sports
|Eric Edholm
|N/A
|1st
|N/A
|Loss to Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl
|NFL.com
|Raza Umerani
|N/A
|1st
|N/A
|Loss to Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl
|USA Today
|Nate Davis
|10-7
|2nd
|7
|Loss to Buffalo Bills in AFC Championship
|USA Today
|Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz
|N/A
|1st
|N/A
|Loss to Buffalo Bills in AFC Championship
|The Ringer
|Diante Lee
|N/A
|1st
|4
|Loss to Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl
ESPN asked more than 60 experts to predict the Super Bowl LXI matchup, among other things. Ten picked the Ravens to win the AFC title and five picked the Ravens to win the Super Bowl.
- Taylor Bisciotti, NFL Network anchor: Rams over Ravens
- Courtney Cronin, Bears reporter: Rams over Ravens
- Jamison Hensley, Ravens reporter: Ravens over Lions
- Jordan Reid, NFL Draft Analyst: Ravens over Rams
- Peter Schrager, NFL Analyst: Rams over Ravens
- Solak, NFL analyst: Rams over Ravens
- Seth Walder, NFL Analyst: Ravens over Packers
- Eric Woodyard, Lions reporter: Rams over Ravens
- Field Yates, NFL/NFL Draft analyst: Ravens over Rams
The Athletic asked 40 staff writers and editors to complete a similar task. Out of 40 respondents, five picked the Ravens to win the AFC title, with three picking the Ravens to win the Super Bowl.
NFL.com asked 19 staff members to also predict awards, division winners, playoff seeds and the Super Bowl matchup. Ten participants picked the Ravens to win the AFC North, while eight others tabbed the Ravens as one of the AFC's three Wild Card teams (Gennaro Filice was the only one who had the Ravens missing the playoffs entirely). Umerani was the only one who had the Ravens making the Super Bowl.