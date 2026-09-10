 Skip to main content
Advertising

Pundit Predictions on Ravens' Regular-Season Record, Postseason Finish

Sep 10, 2026 at 12:49 PM
Author Image
Quentin Corpuel

Editorial Associate

Head Coach Jesse Minter
Shawn Hubbard /Baltimore Ravens Photos
Head Coach Jesse Minter

With the 2026-27 NFL season kicking off on Wednesday in Seattle, many pundits turned in their predictions for how the regular season and postseason will shake out.

Here are what some pundits predicted for how they think the Ravens' season will turn out:

OutletAuthorRavens RecordAFC North FinishAFC Playoff SeedPlayoff Result
Sports IllustratedConor Orr11-61st2Loss to Los Angeles Chargers in AFC Divisional
Sports IllustratedGilbert ManzanoN/A2nd6Loss to Houston Texans in AFC Divisional
Sports IllustratedJohn PlyumN/A1st3Loss to New England Patriots in AFC Wild Card
Sports IllustratedMitch GoldichN/A1st4Loss to Denver Broncos in AFC Wild Card
Sports IllustratedEva GeitheimN/A1st4Loss to Los Angeles Chargers in AFC Wild Card
CBS SportsJohn Breech12-51st2Loss to Cincinnati Bengals in AFC Divisional
CBS SportsStephen Oh11-61st1Loss to Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl
ESPNBen SolakN/A1st2Loss to Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl
ESPNSeth Walder (computer simulation using Football Power Index)10-71st4Loss to Los Angeles Chargers in AFC Wild Card
Sporting NewsVinnie Iyer11-61st4Loss to New England Patriots in AFC Wild Card
Yahoo SportsEric EdholmN/A1stN/ALoss to Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl
NFL.comRaza UmeraniN/A1stN/ALoss to Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl
USA TodayNate Davis10-72nd7Loss to Buffalo Bills in AFC Championship
USA TodayMichael Middlehurst-SchwartzN/A1stN/ALoss to Buffalo Bills in AFC Championship
The RingerDiante LeeN/A1st4Loss to Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl

ESPN asked more than 60 experts to predict the Super Bowl LXI matchup, among other things. Ten picked the Ravens to win the AFC title and five picked the Ravens to win the Super Bowl.

  • Taylor Bisciotti, NFL Network anchor: Rams over Ravens
  • Courtney Cronin, Bears reporter: Rams over Ravens
  • Jamison Hensley, Ravens reporter: Ravens over Lions
  • Jordan Reid, NFL Draft Analyst: Ravens over Rams
  • Peter Schrager, NFL Analyst: Rams over Ravens
  • Solak, NFL analyst: Rams over Ravens
  • Seth Walder, NFL Analyst: Ravens over Packers
  • Eric Woodyard, Lions reporter: Rams over Ravens
  • Field Yates, NFL/NFL Draft analyst: Ravens over Rams

The Athletic asked 40 staff writers and editors to complete a similar task. Out of 40 respondents, five picked the Ravens to win the AFC title, with three picking the Ravens to win the Super Bowl.

NFL.com asked 19 staff members to also predict awards, division winners, playoff seeds and the Super Bowl matchup. Ten participants picked the Ravens to win the AFC North, while eight others tabbed the Ravens as one of the AFC's three Wild Card teams (Gennaro Filice was the only one who had the Ravens missing the playoffs entirely). Umerani was the only one who had the Ravens making the Super Bowl.

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

Ravens Predict Which Teammate Will Be the Breakout Player of 2026

Rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane was a popular pick in the Ravens locker room.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Colts, Week 1

The Ravens's quest for a third Lombardi Trophy begins in the Midwest.

news

How Lamar Jackson Could Become Even More Lethal in Ravens' New Offense

Players and coaches are optimistic that Jackson can return to (and potentially surpass) his old self.

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Announce Uniforms for Season Opener

The Ravens are set to debut part of "The Next Flight" uniform collection in Indianapolis.

news

Famous Romance Author B.K. Borison's Roots Are With the Ravens

A Baltimore native and resident, B.K. Borison's professional career started doing Ravens social media.

news

Late for Work: Pundits Expect Trey Hendrickson to Thrive in Jesse Minter's Defense

A pundit explains why Lamar Jackson is in Tier 2 of his quarterback rankings. Jackson is among the leading MVP candidates. Where are Ravens better, worse, or still to be determined?

news

Zay Flowers, Nnamdi Madubuike Limited on First Injury Report

The Ravens had four players limited in Wednesday's practice before facing the Colts.

news

News & Notes: Declan Doyle Shares How He Will Game Plan Lamar Jackson

Doyle's younger brother is a defensive quality control coach for the Colts. Calais Campbell's snap count will be monitored.

news

Mailbag: What Are the Expectations for the New Offense?

Could the Ravens have a top-5 offense and top-5 defense? Are there rust concerns for the starters? Have Art Modell's Hall of Fame chances improved under new rules?

news

Power Rankings: Ravens Ranked As High As No. 3 Entering Week 1

The Ravens are as low as No. 12 in the first round of power rankings to start the 2026 season.

news

Those Who Know Jesse Minter Know He's Ready

After getting his NFL start with the Ravens in 2017, Jesse Minter will embark on his first season as head coach with the strong belief that he's in the right place at the right time.

Advertising