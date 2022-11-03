Presented by

SociaLight: Wrestling Star Says He'll 'Whip Lamar Jackson's [Butt]'

Nov 03, 2022
Cassie Calvert

The Baltimore Ravens AEW crossover action continues.

Lamar Jackson, joined by teammates including Tyler "Snoop" Huntley and James Proche II, took in some All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Wednesday night in Baltimore. The local crowd even got an "MVP" chant going to welcome him.

Naturally, Lamar became part of the entertainment, with the MVP getting a good-natured (I think?) threat from AEW heel Chris Jericho.

"I'll even whip Lamar Jackson's [butt]," Jericho said with a grin.

QB1 had no interest in getting in the ring after that one!

Lamar shared photos with AEW stars Mark Henry, his new nemesis Jericho and Jeff Jarrett on his Instagram.

It's not the first time a Raven has gotten a shoutout at an AEW event. The last time AEW was in town, Head Coach John Harbaugh took in the action with Marlon Humphrey, Ben Cleveland and former Raven Tyre Phillips. Harbaugh's college roommate was wrestler Brian Pullman Jr.'s father.

