Ethan Pocic Enters Center Competition Feeling 'Great'

The Ravens answered one of their biggest questions heading into training camp with the signing of veteran center Ethan Pocic.
Jesse Minter isn't ready to declare the competition to replace Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum over, but the Ravens' first-year head coach feels good about the state of his team's rebuilt offensive line ahead of training camp.
"I'm very excited about that group and look forward to those guys really taking ownership of the team," Minter said on “The Lounge” podcast. "How they play is how we'll play as a team."
Minter has great confidence in Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator Dwayne Ledford, who was one of the first assistant coaches he hired after becoming head coach. Minter appreciated Ledford's offensive lines dating all the way back to when they faced each other as coaches at Georgia State and Appalachian State.
The Ravens also feel good about the offensive line depth chart. They know what they have in offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten. Minter was happy to add veteran guard John Simpson, saying it was partly about "bringing an attitude back." Drafting Vega Ioane in the first round doubled down on interior physicality.
Center was the last and trickiest piece of the puzzle after the Ravens' preferred prospects in the NFL Draft were scooped up earlier than expected. Baltimore found a strong pivot with Pocic, who the Browns let walk after he suffered a torn Achilles in December.
Health notwithstanding, Pocic was a natural fit in Baltimore with 97 career starts on his resume, the past four seasons spent playing in the AFC North, and familiarity playing in a wide-zone scheme. The Ravens reportedly had him in for a visit in May, then pounced when he was cleared by doctors.
"I feel great," Pocic said after inking his contract. "God's plan, everything happens for a reason. I feel like there's a reason I'm here. Maybe the injury had something to do with me getting here."
After anchoring the Browns' offensive line, Pocic is excited to block for Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, two of the NFL's biggest superstars. But first, Pocic has to learn the offense, earn his teammates' trust, and win the starting job.
"I really just want to be the best version of myself," Pocic said. "Just looking for a great opportunity."
Minter is still considering Danny Pinter and Jovaughn Gwyn, two longtime backups who Baltimore was pleased with during spring practices, for the starting center job.
"Tyler Linderbaum is a great player. Everybody knows that. He got a contract that says that," Minter said.
"When you're replacing that, what are the best options? Let it all shake out. Let's let them compete during training camp. Ethan's a guy that needed to get heathy during the offseason. He's healthy now and able to come into the mix and the competition at center."