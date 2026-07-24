Ethan Pocic Enters Center Competition Feeling 'Great'

Minter has great confidence in Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator Dwayne Ledford, who was one of the first assistant coaches he hired after becoming head coach. Minter appreciated Ledford's offensive lines dating all the way back to when they faced each other as coaches at Georgia State and Appalachian State.

The Ravens also feel good about the offensive line depth chart. They know what they have in offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten. Minter was happy to add veteran guard John Simpson, saying it was partly about "bringing an attitude back." Drafting Vega Ioane in the first round doubled down on interior physicality.