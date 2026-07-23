Jesse Minter Wants to Get Zay Flowers the Ball in 'As Many Ways As Possible'

Zay Flowers is coming off a career year, his second straight 1,000-yard season, and back-to-back Pro Bowl honors.
Still, Head Coach Jesse Minter envisions an even bigger 2026 season for the Ravens' top receiver.
"I look forward to him getting the ball in as many ways as possible. The more that guy touches the ball, the better we'll be," Minter said on "The Lounge" podcast.
"When you talk about coaches having a vision and a plan, I think our offensive coaches have a great plan and vision for maximizing the best players – Zay certainly being one of those guys."
Flowers posted 1,211 receiving yards last season, seventh-most in the NFL. His 118 targets were tied for 18th most in the league.
With the departure of tight end Isaiah Likely and DeAndre Hopkins not re-signed, Flowers could see an even larger target share in the Ravens' offense.
Flowers ranked No. 71 in the "NFL Top 100" list voted on players entering the 2026 season. Minter took notice.
"Zay Flowers, I think he's going to shoot himself way up there this year," Minter said.
Minter had seen Flowers' talent from afar when he was the defensive coordinator in Los Angeles. In 2024, with Minter calling plays on the sideline, Flowers had five catches for 62 yards, including a 25-yard gain in which he weaved through the Chargers defense.
"When you watch him up close in practice, you realize he has a very, very unique skillset for what most people would call a smaller-stature receiver," Minter said.
"He can play any position on the offense as far as the wide receivers go. He's not just a slot guy, he's not just an outside guy, he's not just a gadget guy. He can do everything. He can be all of those things."
It could be a lucrative training camp for Flowers, as he and the Ravens have been clear about their intention to work out a long-term contract extension. General Manager Eric DeCosta said last week that he would "definitely" like to get a deal done before the start of the season.
"When you're around Zay, you realize he has this vibe and this personality that makes everybody better. He's a competitor but he's really positive. He uplifts other players. His work ethic uplifts his position room, the offense, the team. He's everything that you want."