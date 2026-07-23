Jesse Minter Wants to Get Zay Flowers the Ball in 'As Many Ways As Possible'

Minter had seen Flowers' talent from afar when he was the defensive coordinator in Los Angeles. In 2024, with Minter calling plays on the sideline, Flowers had five catches for 62 yards, including a 25-yard gain in which he weaved through the Chargers defense.

"When you watch him up close in practice, you realize he has a very, very unique skillset for what most people would call a smaller-stature receiver," Minter said.

"He can play any position on the offense as far as the wide receivers go. He's not just a slot guy, he's not just an outside guy, he's not just a gadget guy. He can do everything. He can be all of those things."

It could be a lucrative training camp for Flowers, as he and the Ravens have been clear about their intention to work out a long-term contract extension. General Manager Eric DeCosta said last week that he would "definitely" like to get a deal done before the start of the season.