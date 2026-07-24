Training Camp Competition Preview: Cornerback

Projected Starters

The hope is that Wiggins will become one of the NFL's premier cornerbacks in his third season. He's had flashes over his first two years, including three interceptions last season. If the talented former first-round pick becomes more consistent, he'll give the Ravens an advantage against the top receivers in the NFL, especially in the AFC North.

Humphrey is coming off a challenging season in which he, by his own admission, gave up too many big plays. But just two years ago, he grabbed six interceptions, and he still led the Ravens with four last season. The Ravens need a bounce back season from the 30-year-old cornerback, who still plays the game with physicality and passion that sets the tone in Baltimore's secondary. Humphrey's ability to play nickel cornerback is also quite valuable.