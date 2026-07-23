Training Camp Competition Preview: Safety

In the Hunt
- Kyle Hamilton
- Jaylinn Hawkins
- Keondre Jackson
- Jahquez Robinson (undrafted rookie)
- Malaki Starks
- K'Von Wallace
- Silas Walters (undrafted rookie)
Projected Starters
Hamilton is widely regarded as the NFL's top safety due to his versatility and impact on the game. Head Coach Jesse Minter refers to Hamilton as a "weapon" and hopes to fully unleash his talent this season. Starks led the Ravens in defensive snaps as a rookie and feels settled heading into Year 2. With any eye toward becoming more of a playmaker. Hawkins was signed during free agency to fit Minter's preference of playing three safeties on a regular basis.
"If you just look at what I've done the last couple of years with the guy like Derwin James and the safeties (with the Los Angeles Chargers), I think we want to be really versatile, and we want to have a lot of different types of pieces," Minter said at the NFL owners meetings.
Best Battle
Jackson hopes to fend off any competition to be the No. 4 safety. He was an important special teams player as an undrafted rookie and displayed a knack for making plays on the ball during practices. Jackson didn't play any defensive snaps in 2025 but could earn a role in some packages if he continues to improve.
Under the Radar
Across six seasons with five different teams, Wallace has appeared in 74 NFL games with 20 starts on defense, and he can also play special teams. Signed in May to compete for a roster spot, Wallace's lone career interception came against Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in 2023.