Training Camp Competition Preview: Safety

Projected Starters

Hamilton is widely regarded as the NFL's top safety due to his versatility and impact on the game. Head Coach Jesse Minter refers to Hamilton as a "weapon" and hopes to fully unleash his talent this season. Starks led the Ravens in defensive snaps as a rookie and feels settled heading into Year 2. With any eye toward becoming more of a playmaker. Hawkins was signed during free agency to fit Minter's preference of playing three safeties on a regular basis.

"If you just look at what I've done the last couple of years with the guy like Derwin James and the safeties (with the Los Angeles Chargers), I think we want to be really versatile, and we want to have a lot of different types of pieces," Minter said at the NFL owners meetings.