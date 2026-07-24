Late for Work: Pundit Says Jesse Minter Is Under More Pressure Than Any Other New Head Coach

Pundit Says Jesse Minter Is Under More Pressure Than Any Other New Head Coach

There are 10 head coaches who are about to lead their first training camp with new teams, and expectations vary for them and their respective squads.

For Jesse Minter, the bar couldn't be higher. The Ravens have been perennial Super Bowl contenders for much of the past decade, but they haven't been to the big game since the 2012 season.

Minter and his staff are tasked with ending the drought this season.

"Jesse Minter may be facing more pressure than any other new head coach in the league," The Ringer’s Diante Lee wrote. "Baltimore has the roster talent to be considered a Super Bowl contender; now it's up to Minter to pull it together. It's probably not enough for him to simply get the Ravens into the postseason. He was hired with the expectation that he'll be able to get Baltimore over the hump in the playoffs."

Minter is fully aware of the expectation and is embracing it.

"We don't want to shy away from the standards of this building," Minter said this week on “The Lounge” podcast. "Our main objective is that the way that we do things, how we operate, matches what we want to accomplish. The very first thing I talked about with the guys was the Super Bowl being in SoFi [Stadium in Los Angeles], the date, the time; we plan on being here.