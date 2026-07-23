Late for Work: Pundit Says Lamar Jackson Bears the Burden of a 'Revolutionary'

Pundit Says Lamar Jackson Bears the Burden of a 'Revolutionary'

The goal posts moving for Lamar Jackson has become as expected as it is exasperating.

Jackson falling 67 spots to No. 69 in the NFL "Top 100" and being left out of some pundits' top 10 quarterback rankings last week were the latest affronts to the two-time MVP.

Andscape’s Justin Tinsley looked at the unique way Jackson is judged, something that started during the draft process eight years ago and has persisted even though Jackson has revolutionized the quarterback position.

"Jackson, upon entering the NFL as the last pick in the first round of the 2018 draft, inherited an overbearing distrust Black quarterbacks knew all too well," Tinsley wrote. "It was never about whether Jackson could play in the NFL. Rather, the ultimate debate was whether the game could adjust to a tour de force like Jackson, who rewrote, in real time, the rules to America's most beloved sports position. Every critique surfaced with more questions. Could his style of play transfer to the NFL? Could he read defenses to be an elite quarterback? Could he throw from the pocket?

"Simply put, Jackson not only won the argument, he buried it. Every game-winning drive, every miraculous pass or escape from certain pass-rush fate. Each MVP. Every accomplishment became vindication for a player many doubted, having seen how he looked and played and determining he would prove to be the antithesis of game-changing talent."

Tinsley noted that the scrutiny of Jackson never disappeared, it just shifted shape.

"No reasonable fan, critic or analyst is suggesting, as former Indianapolis Colts General Manager Bill Polian did in 2018, that Jackson move to wide receiver anymore," Tinsley wrote. "The questions around Jackson don different cloaks. Can his body hold up? Can he be trusted to make the right decision in January? Is he worth another massive contract? (The short answer is yes.)"

Tinsley said the real question facing Jackson is what comes on the other side of a revolution.

"In sports history, very few have ever been asked to lead a revolution," Tinsley wrote. "Every revolutionary comes to the same realization that changing the game was only part of the mission. How the game remembers you is the hardest part. A Super Bowl is the loudest goal, but it's not the only one. It's about proving the revolution you brought wasn't just euphoric in the moment, but lasting.