Jesse Minter Texted Lamar Jackson About 'NFL Top 100' Snub

When Minter saw the Top 100 list, which is voted on by players during the previous season, he texted Jackson. They had a "interesting back and forth about it" that Minter will keep between them.

"I know Lamar, I don't think he worries about that," Minter said. "I think he wants to win, I think he wants to win big. I think he wants to get back."

Some other quarterbacks already ranked higher than Jackson on the Top 100 list include the Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (No. 62), Broncos' Bo Nix (No. 59), and Eagles' Jalen Hurts (No. 56).

"There's nobody we'd rather have as our quarterback," Minter said.

Jackson is entering a key training camp as the Ravens are installing a new scheme under first-year Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle. Minter said appreciates how Jackson went about learning and taking ownership of the new offense this offseason.

"I think Declan and Lamar, that's a great partnership where they're learning from each other," Minter said. "Declan's going to learn that Lamar can do certain things that other guys can't do.

Now, Minter just wants Jackson to cut it loose behind an upgraded offensive line, a running game still led by Derrick Henry, and a group of versatile pass catchers led by Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews.

"I think those guys, Declan and the offensive staff, have put together a really good system that will be very, very beneficial to Lamar. I think he sees that stuff," Minter said.