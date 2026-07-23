Jesse Minter Texted Lamar Jackson About 'NFL Top 100' Snub

Count Ravens first-year Head Coach Jesse Minter among those flabbergasted by Lamar Jackson's plummet on this year's "NFL Top 100" list. So much so that he texted the star quarterback about it.
Jackson sits at No. 69 as he enters the 2026 season, a drop of 67 spots from a year ago. He's coming off a challenging season in which injuries sidelined him for four games and hampered him in others. That was a significant reason why his production dipped across the board and the Ravens missed the playoffs.
Still, he's a two-time MVP who had one of the best statistical seasons for a quarterback in NFL history just two years ago. Minter has noticed that, while other quarterbacks sometimes get a free pass after a down season, Jackson doesn't.
"Look, there may not even be one other player in the league better than Lamar, yet alone 68 players in the league better than Lamar," Minter said on "The Lounge" podcast.
"When you have one year where he dealt with a little bit of injury and the team [missed the playoffs], certain players they hold onto that and certain players they give them the benefit of the doubt. This guy is a multi-MVP winner, has transcended the quarterback position. He knows how I feel about him. I guess I don't put too much stock into what the list looks like."
When Minter saw the Top 100 list, which is voted on by players during the previous season, he texted Jackson. They had a "interesting back and forth about it" that Minter will keep between them.
"I know Lamar, I don't think he worries about that," Minter said. "I think he wants to win, I think he wants to win big. I think he wants to get back."
Some other quarterbacks already ranked higher than Jackson on the Top 100 list include the Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (No. 62), Broncos' Bo Nix (No. 59), and Eagles' Jalen Hurts (No. 56).
"There's nobody we'd rather have as our quarterback," Minter said.
Jackson is entering a key training camp as the Ravens are installing a new scheme under first-year Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle. Minter said appreciates how Jackson went about learning and taking ownership of the new offense this offseason.
"I think Declan and Lamar, that's a great partnership where they're learning from each other," Minter said. "Declan's going to learn that Lamar can do certain things that other guys can't do.
Now, Minter just wants Jackson to cut it loose behind an upgraded offensive line, a running game still led by Derrick Henry, and a group of versatile pass catchers led by Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews.
"I think those guys, Declan and the offensive staff, have put together a really good system that will be very, very beneficial to Lamar. I think he sees that stuff," Minter said.
"For Lamar, just be the best version of yourself. You've proven over time that the best version is the best player in the league."