Declan Doyle's Offense Starts the Season 'On Fire'

The Ravens' trio of offensive stars thrived. Jackson threw for 324 yards and one touchdown and ran for another score. Derrick Henry rolled for 144 yards and three touchdowns. Flowers had a career-high 150 receiving yards in the first half before exiting with a hamstring injury.

Even though the Ravens were without Flowers and rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) for the second half, they closed out the game away with a strong running game and 10 more points. They hit a 53-yard pass to veteran wideout Chris Moore, who was called up from the practice squad Saturday and hadn't caught a pass that long since 2021, nor in his five previous seasons with the Ravens from 2016-20.

"It was definitely a great start," Henry said. "We knew what we were capable of; we just had to go out there and do it."

The Ravens' offensive starters didn't see any action in the three preseason games. They had a tough time against the Minnesota Vikings' aggressive defense in two joint practices and were uneven against the Washington Commanders' defense in their one day sharing a practice field.

But the Ravens remained confident. Jackson took note that Doyle "didn't shake, didn't get rattled" against the Vikings.

"He just kept dialing it up," Jackson said.

Jackson gave Doyle a shout out after Sunday's game for doing the same thing. The Ravens scored 40 points in last season's opener in Buffalo – and lost. It was mostly because of a fourth-quarter defensive collapse, but the offense had a chance to finish the job and didn't.

This time, Baltimore's offense closed the game strong, pulling away in the fourth quarter after first-half fireworks.