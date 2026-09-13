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Declan Doyle's Offense Starts the Season 'On Fire'

Sep 13, 2026 at 07:12 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle

While those on the outside didn't know what the Ravens' new offense under Declan Doyle would look like in its debut, Ravens players did.

They said the key word all week – explosive. And didn't take long for it to become apparent.

Doyle's first play call in an NFL regular-season game was a misdirection play-action pass in which Lamar Jackson hit Zay Flowers for a 49-yard gain that came just two yards short of the goal line.

It was out of character for what Ravens offenses have traditionally been with Jackson because he started under center and rolled left, counter for the right-handed thrower. Two plays later, the Ravens were in the end zone.

It didn't stop there. The Ravens offense scored touchdowns on four of its first five drives. The only one that didn't end in points had a touchdown called back by a holding penalty and ended on the 3-yard line when the Ravens flexed their aggressiveness on fourth down but didn't convert.

Welcome to the Doyle experience. There was a lot to like in the Ravens' 41-23 season-opening win in Indianapolis, but the explosiveness of the offense topped the list.

"I thought Declan — man, first NFL game, came out of the gates on fire and did a great job," Head Coach Jesse Minter said.

Explosive plays are defined as runs of 12+ yards or passes of 16+ yards. The Ravens had eight in the first half and 10 in the game.

The Ravens' trio of offensive stars thrived. Jackson threw for 324 yards and one touchdown and ran for another score. Derrick Henry rolled for 144 yards and three touchdowns. Flowers had a career-high 150 receiving yards in the first half before exiting with a hamstring injury.

Even though the Ravens were without Flowers and rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) for the second half, they closed out the game away with a strong running game and 10 more points. They hit a 53-yard pass to veteran wideout Chris Moore, who was called up from the practice squad Saturday and hadn't caught a pass that long since 2021, nor in his five previous seasons with the Ravens from 2016-20.

"It was definitely a great start," Henry said. "We knew what we were capable of; we just had to go out there and do it."

The Ravens' offensive starters didn't see any action in the three preseason games. They had a tough time against the Minnesota Vikings' aggressive defense in two joint practices and were uneven against the Washington Commanders' defense in their one day sharing a practice field.

But the Ravens remained confident. Jackson took note that Doyle "didn't shake, didn't get rattled" against the Vikings.

"He just kept dialing it up," Jackson said.

Jackson gave Doyle a shout out after Sunday's game for doing the same thing. The Ravens scored 40 points in last season's opener in Buffalo – and lost. It was mostly because of a fourth-quarter defensive collapse, but the offense had a chance to finish the job and didn't.

This time, Baltimore's offense closed the game strong, pulling away in the fourth quarter after first-half fireworks.

"It was great – on a great pace," Jackson said. "We just have to stay locked in. This is Week 1. A lot can happen in the season… hopefully, it goes our way throughout the whole season."

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