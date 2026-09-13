Ja'Kobi Lane Exits His First Regular-Season Game With Wrist Injury

Ja'Kobi Lane's NFL debut ended early, as the Ravens' exciting rookie wide receiver has been ruled out with a wrist injury.

Lane was ruled out at the start of the second half in the season opener in Indianapolis. It's unclear when and how he suffered the injury, but it's a letdown for a player who entered the season with sky-high promise.

The injury also leaves the Ravens' offense further short-handed. Zay Flowers suffered a hamstring injury in the first half after he exploded for a career-high 150 yards and a touchdown. He was ruled out in the second half.

That left Rashod Bateman, LaJohntay Wester and veteran Chris Moore as the Ravens' three wide receivers in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts. Moore did set up a second-half touchdown with a 53-yard catch.