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Ravens Elevate Two Veterans From Practice Squad

Sep 12, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

WR Chris Moore (left) and LB Carl Jones Jr. (right)
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Chris Moore (left) and LB Carl Jones Jr. (right)

The Ravens have elevated wide receiver Chris Moore and linebacker Carl Jones Jr. from the practice squad for Sunday's season opener in Indianapolis.

Originally a Ravens fourth-round pick in 2016, Moore last played in a regular-season game for the Ravens in 2020. He will seemingly step in for Devontez Walker, who was limited all week by a groin injury and is questionable to play.

With Teddye Buchanan (knee) ruled out, Baltimore needed more depth at inside linebacker. Like Moore, Jones can also contribute on special teams.

In his third season, Jones' 2025 campaign was split between the Chicago Bears and Ravens. He played in four games with Baltimore and made one tackle.

The Ravens also signed linebacker Jamon Johnson to the practice squad and released cornerback Lardarius Webb Jr. Johnson spent last season on the Green Bay Packers' practice squad. He played his high school football at Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore and was a two-time national champion at Georgia.

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