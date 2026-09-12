Ravens Elevate Two Veterans From Practice Squad

The Ravens have elevated wide receiver Chris Moore and linebacker Carl Jones Jr. from the practice squad for Sunday's season opener in Indianapolis.

Originally a Ravens fourth-round pick in 2016, Moore last played in a regular-season game for the Ravens in 2020. He will seemingly step in for Devontez Walker, who was limited all week by a groin injury and is questionable to play.

With Teddye Buchanan (knee) ruled out, Baltimore needed more depth at inside linebacker. Like Moore, Jones can also contribute on special teams.

In his third season, Jones' 2025 campaign was split between the Chicago Bears and Ravens. He played in four games with Baltimore and made one tackle.