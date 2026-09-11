Nnamdi Madubuike Won't Play vs. Colts, But Is 'Really, Really Close'

Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike has made significant progress, but he won't play in the Ravens' season opener in Indianapolis, Head Coach Jesse Minter announced.
A neck injury forced Madubuike to the shelf after just two games last season. He returned to the practice field at the start of training camp and joined team drills last week.
Madubuike is on track to play within the Ravens' first four games of the season. It just won't be the first one.
"He is really, really close," Minter said. "It's been a great process for him to return from the injury that he had. We feel great about where he's at, but we're not going to play him this week."
Madubuike is one of the NFL's premier defensive linemen. He led all defensive tackles in sacks with 13 in 2023 and followed that up with 6.5 sacks in 2024, despite getting considerably more attention from opposing offensive lines. His absence last season had a ripple effect on Baltimore's pass rush and entire defense.
Madubuike's return will transform a Ravens defensive front that also features nose tackle Travis Jones and veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell in the trenches. For now, Broderick Washington Jr. is Madubuike's backup on the depth chart.
The Ravens and Madubuike have taken it slow with his return from such a serious injury, and that will continue as their star defensive lineman gets back into football shape.
"One thing I realized also throughout this process is there is no way to get back in football shape until you are out there playing football over and over and over again," Madubuike said.
"You can run all the hills you want. You can run all the down-and-backs. When you are out there on the football field for the first time, you are just like, 'Ooh, this is actually a little tiring.' I am getting back in that groove and getting back in my zone again."
Minter said Madubuike has taken a lot of reps the past two weeks, including contact, double teams, pass rushing, etc. While Madubuike and the Ravens feel he's in a "great" place, they will continue to take their time bringing him back.
"I think this is, most importantly, the best decision for him," Minter said. "And I think he's going to be ready to roll here soon."
Ravens Rule Out Teddye Buchanan
Linebacker Teddye Buchanan, who is also coming off a season-ending injury, will also not play in the season opener.
The Ravens ruled out Buchanan after he was limited in practice throughout the week. Buchanan suffered his knee injury on Dec. 14 and returned to the practice field on Aug. 17.
Trenton Simpson was already listed as a co-starter on the Ravens' defensive depth chart and there are high hopes that he'll have a breakout fourth season.
With just three healthy inside linebackers on the 53-man roster, the Ravens could elevate Carl Jones Jr. from the practice squad.
Zay Flowers Good to Go; Devontez Walker Questionable to Play
Star wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) was a full practice participant Thursday and Friday and is good to go for Sunday's game. He carries no injury designation.
Third-year wide receiver Devontez Walker (groin), however, is questionable to play after being limited in practice throughout the week.
Rookie Ja'Kobi Lane has assumed a spot among the Ravens' top three receivers with Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, but Walker is a valuable deep speed threat and more.
If Walker can't play, the Ravens could use rookie Elijah Sarratt more or call up someone from the practice squad for the game.
Will Alec Pierce Be Limited in Opener?
While the Ravens will be without two key defenders, the Colts are relatively healthy going into the game.
Top wide receiver Alec Pierce, who has led the NFL in yards per reception the past two seasons, will play after undergoing offseason ankle surgery.
However, Pierce was limited in practice all week and it remains to be seen whether his snaps will be limited on Sunday. He didn't return to practice until Aug. 27.
Backup Colts defensive tackle Austin Ajiake did not practice Friday because of a hamstring injury and is questionable.
Veteran defensive lineman DeForest Buckner and veteran cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr., who is coming off an injury-plagued season, both took rest days Friday.