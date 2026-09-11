Nnamdi Madubuike Won't Play vs. Colts, But Is 'Really, Really Close'

Madubuike's return will transform a Ravens defensive front that also features nose tackle Travis Jones and veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell in the trenches. For now, Broderick Washington Jr. is Madubuike's backup on the depth chart.

The Ravens and Madubuike have taken it slow with his return from such a serious injury, and that will continue as their star defensive lineman gets back into football shape.

"One thing I realized also throughout this process is there is no way to get back in football shape until you are out there playing football over and over and over again," Madubuike said.

"You can run all the hills you want. You can run all the down-and-backs. When you are out there on the football field for the first time, you are just like, 'Ooh, this is actually a little tiring.' I am getting back in that groove and getting back in my zone again."

Minter said Madubuike has taken a lot of reps the past two weeks, including contact, double teams, pass rushing, etc. While Madubuike and the Ravens feel he's in a "great" place, they will continue to take their time bringing him back.