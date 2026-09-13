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After Uneven Preseason, Tyler Loop Starts Strong in Opener

Sep 13, 2026 at 07:22 PM
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Quentin Corpuel

Editorial Associate

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Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
K Tyler Loop

There was plenty of noise surrounding Tyler Loop after a bumpy preseason, but the Ravens' kicker quieted some of that with a strong Week 1 showing in Indianapolis.

The second-year kicker made a career-long 57-yard field goal to end the first half, then made a 45-yard kick late in the fourth quarter to give Baltimore a 41-23 lead. Loop also made all five extra-point attempts.

Loop missed three field-goal attempts in the preseason, prompting the Ravens to sign veteran kicker Jake Moody, which represented Loop's first competition all offseason.

"Obviously, I've gone through some adversity and had some situations that are tough and are difficult, but you've got to find a way to perform, and you've got to find a way to have fun," Loop said. "I feel like I've done that well. Guys have been super faithful to me."

Even after the Ravens signed Moody, Head Coach Jesse Minter affirmed his faith in Loop and tabbed him as his Week 1 kicker. That faith was shown again when Minter sent Loop out for a 57-yard attempt to close the first half. Loop's longest field goal in his rookie season was 53 yards and he was 1-for-4 from 50 yards or beyond.

"I've said it a bunch, but my confidence in him has never really shaken," Minter said. "Obviously, you've got to make kicks and things like that, and the preseason had a couple of mishaps. But just the work ethic and the trust in the process and some different things that he's been working on … I expected nothing less, and I'm really happy for him that he performed that way today."

Entering Sunday's game, Loop said he wanted to approach it with the mindset of being grateful, and that football is a "gift." That mindset has helped Loop not only "cut it loose," but remain steady, too.

"The nature of my job is, there's makes, and there's misses," Loop said. "If I base my confidence on makes and misses, it can go both ways.

"I've got everything I need in place to go do what I do. I've just got to go do it. That's where the confidence comes from."

The Ravens hope Loop can stay consistent throughout the season. At the very least, Sunday was an excellent start in doing so.

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