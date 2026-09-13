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Zay Flowers Explodes in Opener But Leaves With Hamstring Injury

Sep 13, 2026 at 03:23 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

WR Zay Flowers
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers

The only thing that slowed down Zay Flowers in the Ravens' season opener was a hamstring injury.

The Ravens' star wide receiver posted 150 receiving yards in the first half of Sunday's game, setting a career high even before intermission.

However, Flowers was ruled out with the hamstring injury in the second half, putting damper on what was an explosive season opener in Indianapolis.

Flowers got the season started with a 49-yard gain on the Ravens' first offensive play that put the Ravens on the 2-yard line and set up an opening-drive touchdown.

Flowers finished in the end zone on his next big gain, racing through the Colts secondary for a 54-yard score.

Flowers caught another 12-yard pass while running past Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner, but that would be his last catch of the first half. Flowers went to the sideline, took his helmet off, and didn't come back due to a hamstring injury.

He came back on the sideline at the start of the second half but was not on the field for the Ravens' first drive.

Flowers missed a couple weeks of practices in training camp after suffering a minor hamstring injury in joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings. The Ravens kept him sidelined out of precaution and he returned on Sept. 3.

Rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane was also ruled out with a wrist injury at the start of the second half.

The injuries leave the Ravens' short-handed at wide receiver with Rashod Bateman stepping into the top spot, LaJohntay Wester replacing Flowers, and veteran Chris Moore thrust into the offense as the only other active receiver. Rookie Elijah Sarratt was a healthy scratch.

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