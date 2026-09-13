Zay Flowers Explodes in Opener But Leaves With Hamstring Injury

Flowers caught another 12-yard pass while running past Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner, but that would be his last catch of the first half. Flowers went to the sideline, took his helmet off, and didn't come back due to a hamstring injury.

He came back on the sideline at the start of the second half but was not on the field for the Ravens' first drive.

Flowers missed a couple weeks of practices in training camp after suffering a minor hamstring injury in joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings. The Ravens kept him sidelined out of precaution and he returned on Sept. 3.

Rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane was also ruled out with a wrist injury at the start of the second half.