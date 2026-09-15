Ravens Sign Wide Receiver, Release Kicker Jake Moody

If one or both are sidelined for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, Rashod Bateman could step into the top spot and the Ravens would likely lean more on Devontez Walker, LaJohntay Wester, Elijah Sarratt and/or Chris Moore.

Walker missed the season opener due to a hamstring injury, but has a chance to return this week. Moore was called up from the practice squad to face the Colts and had a 53-yard catch, as well as a kickoff return of 42 yards.

"I have a lot of confidence in the guys that we have," Head Coach Jesse Minter said Monday. "[We have] got a couple guys that weren't active yesterday that we have a lot of confidence in to bounce back and give us what we need there. Excited for those guys to get the opportunity now."

The Ravens signed Moody after Loop missed three of his eight field-goal attempts in the preseason. However, Loop started the season hot with two field goals in Indianapolis from 57 yards at the end of the first half and 45 yards in the second half that made it a three-score game.