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Ravens Sign Wide Receiver, Release Kicker Jake Moody

Sep 15, 2026 at 04:54 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

WR Gage Larvadain
Matt Durisko/AP Photo
WR Gage Larvadain

In the wake of injuries to Zay Flowers and Ja'Kobi Lane, the Ravens have added depth to their wide receiver room and eliminated the competition for kicker Tyler Loop.

Baltimore signed wide receiver Gage Larvadain to the practice squad Tuesday.

Larvadain, 23, played in 13 games for the Cleveland Browns last season as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina.

The 5-foot-8 wideout caught seven passes for 71 yards and was the team's primary punt returner with 24 returns for 167 yards.

Flowers is day-to-day with a hamstring injury while Lane will reportedly miss more time with a wrist injury.

If one or both are sidelined for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, Rashod Bateman could step into the top spot and the Ravens would likely lean more on Devontez Walker, LaJohntay Wester, Elijah Sarratt and/or Chris Moore.

Walker missed the season opener due to a hamstring injury, but has a chance to return this week. Moore was called up from the practice squad to face the Colts and had a 53-yard catch, as well as a kickoff return of 42 yards.

"I have a lot of confidence in the guys that we have," Head Coach Jesse Minter said Monday. "[We have] got a couple guys that weren't active yesterday that we have a lot of confidence in to bounce back and give us what we need there. Excited for those guys to get the opportunity now."

The Ravens signed Moody after Loop missed three of his eight field-goal attempts in the preseason. However, Loop started the season hot with two field goals in Indianapolis from 57 yards at the end of the first half and 45 yards in the second half that made it a three-score game.

"It's a production/results-oriented business. Confidence is gained from seeing people do the things that you are asking them to do, whether that is the offense, the defense or the special teams," Minter said. "Anytime you make those kicks in those situations — both of them high-pressure moments — really good to see."

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