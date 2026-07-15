Training Camp Competition Preview: Running Back

Projected Starter(s)

Henry has led the NFL in rushing attempts and rushing yards over his two seasons in Baltimore and has yet to show any decline at age 32. His rare combination of power and speed can dominate a game, and he ended 2025 by rushing for at least 100 yards in Baltimore's last four games. Hill is coming off a season-ending neck injury in November but looked 100% during OTAs and minicamp. The veteran remains a versatile backup as a runner, receiver and blocker who can spell Henry effectively when needed.