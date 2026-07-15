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Training Camp Competition Preview: Running Back

Jul 15, 2026 at 01:18 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

RB Adam Randall (left) and RB Rasheen Ali (right)
Shawn Hubbard (left and right)/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Adam Randall (left) and RB Rasheen Ali (right)

In the Hunt

  • Rasheen Ali
  • Derrick Henry
  • Justice Hill
  • Dontae McMillan (undrafted rookie)
  • Adam Randall
  • Elijah Tau-Tolliver (undrafted rookie)

Projected Starter(s)

Henry has led the NFL in rushing attempts and rushing yards over his two seasons in Baltimore and has yet to show any decline at age 32. His rare combination of power and speed can dominate a game, and he ended 2025 by rushing for at least 100 yards in Baltimore's last four games. Hill is coming off a season-ending neck injury in November but looked 100% during OTAs and minicamp. The veteran remains a versatile backup as a runner, receiver and blocker who can spell Henry effectively when needed.

Best Battle

Ali and Randall are competing for the No. 3 running back spot. A rookie from Clemson, Randall is a powerful runner with upside as a converted wide receiver, but Ali has more experience and was valuable on special teams as a kickoff returner in 2025. Training camp and the preseason will determine which player lands higher on the depth chart.

Under the Radar Player

Ali has just 17 carries during his two seasons with the Ravens, after rushing for 2,831 yards during his college career at Marshall. This is a critical summer for Ali to show the new coaching staff that he can be a dependable backup if given the opportunity.

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