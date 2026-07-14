Training Camp Competition Preview: Wide Receiver

In the Hunt
- Rashod Bateman
- Cortez Braham Jr. (undrafted rookie)
- Zay Flowers
- Xavier Guillory
- Cornelius Johnson
- Ja'Kobi Lane
- Elijah Sarratt
- Octavian Smith Jr. (undrafted rookie)
- Dayton Wade
- Devontez Walker
- LaJohntay Wester
Projected Starter(s)
Coming off two consecutive Pro Bowl seasons, Flowers is one of the NFL's top receivers and the No. 1 target for quarterback Lamar Jackson. Flowers is a threat to break the franchise record for most receiving yards in a season of 1,361, set by Mark Andrews in 2021. Bateman is looking for a healthy and productive campaign as the starter opposite Flowers, after playing just 12 games in 2025. Bateman tallied 19 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns.
Best Battle
There's a golden opportunity for someone to emerge as the No. 3 wide receiver. The Ravens haven't signed a veteran target this offseason, giving younger players a chance to shine in new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's attack. Walker, Wester, and rookies Lane (third round) and Sarratt (fourth round) are among those competing for regular playing time on Sundays.
Walker may be the favorite since he's entering his third season and has made the most of his opportunities thus far. The speedster scored four touchdowns on seven catches in his first two seasons. However, Head Coach Jesse Minter also said there will be "major opportunities for at least one" of the two rookie receivers.
Under the Radar Player
Wade had an impressive training camp in 2024 as an undrafted rookie and spent that season on the practice squad. He's healthy again after missing 2025 with a rib injury and was one of the most impressive receivers during OTAs and minicamp. A longshot to make the roster, Wade will be motivated to make a strong impression on a new coaching staff.