Training Camp Competition Preview: Wide Receiver

Best Battle

There's a golden opportunity for someone to emerge as the No. 3 wide receiver. The Ravens haven't signed a veteran target this offseason, giving younger players a chance to shine in new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's attack. Walker, Wester, and rookies Lane (third round) and Sarratt (fourth round) are among those competing for regular playing time on Sundays.

Walker may be the favorite since he's entering his third season and has made the most of his opportunities thus far. The speedster scored four touchdowns on seven catches in his first two seasons. However, Head Coach Jesse Minter also said there will be "major opportunities for at least one" of the two rookie receivers.