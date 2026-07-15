Ravens Named ESPN's Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year

The Ravens' mission statement is to win football games, serve our fans, and be a positive force in the community. On Tuesday, that third core principle was recognized on a global stage.

The Ravens are ESPN's 2026 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year. The annual award, given to the best of all teams in all leagues, was presented to the organization at Tuesday night's ESPY Awards.

Per ESPN, the Ravens were honored because of their long-term investment aligning ownership, players, staff, alumni, nonprofit partners and fans around building "one of the most comprehensive youth development platforms in professional sports, leveraging the power of football to create educational opportunities, strengthen communities and support young people at every stage of their development."

"It's an incredible honor," said Heather Darney, the Ravens' vice president of community relations and executive director of Ravens Foundation.