Tyler Loop Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Despite missing a 44-yard field goal in Week 18 that would've won the AFC North last season, the Ravens remained confident in Loop, so much so that they didn't add another kicker onto the roster until after Baltimore's third preseason game.

But Loop continued kicking well in practice, and through Baltimore's first three regular-season games, the second-year kicker has looked steady. His walk-off winner in Rio put the memory of his miss in Pittsburgh much further in the rearview mirror.

"The amount of flak that [Tyler Loop] faced at the end of last year, [he] just put his head down, never complained, just worked his butt off this whole season," safety Kyle Hamilon said. "For that moment to happen like that, on this stage, is pretty cool. The celebration was dope, too.