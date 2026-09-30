Ronnie Stanley Returns to Ravens Practice; Lamar Jackson Limited

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley was back at practice Wednesday as a limited participant, a good sign that he could return to action Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

A toe injury held him out of Sunday's win in Brazil and the fourth quarter of the Ravens' Week 2 loss. By sitting out against the Dallas Cowboys, Stanley gave himself a better chance to not have to deal with the toe injury for a lengthy period, Head Coach Jesse Minter said Monday.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was not spotted at the beginning of practice open to media but did practice on a limited basis. Jackson is dealing with a back issue.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers also practiced on a limited basis Wednesday as the Ravens get ready to take on the Tennessee Titans Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

That's an indication that he came out of the Brazil game healthy after dealing with a hamstring injury the first two weeks.

Flowers was limited to 21 snaps against the Cowboys but still made a huge impact with five catches for 84 yards, including the 27-yarder with one second left that set up Tyler Loop's game-winning kick.

"I think, now, he is coming out of this thing really ready to push to be back in there closer to full time," Minter said.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (hand), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), wide receiver Chris Moore (ankle), guard John Simpson (groin), and tight end Durham Smythe (heel) were also all limited at practice.