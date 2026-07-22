Training Camp Competition Preview: Inside Linebacker

In the Hunt
- Teddye Buchanan
- Dominic DeLuca (undrafted rookie)
- Jay Higgins IV
- Carl Jones Jr.
- Trenton Simpson
- Roquan Smith
- Reid Williford (undrafted rookie)
Projected Starters
A four-time Pro Bowler, Smith sets the defensive tone with his performance and leadership. Under new Head Coach Jesse Minter, who will call the defensive plays, Smith is determined to reestablish himself as a premier player on an elite unit. Either Buchanan or Simpson will start alongside Smith. Buchanan started as a rookie before a knee injury in December ended his season. He attacked rehab aggressively and hopes to return in the near future. Simpson played his best football after Buchanan's injury and will challenge for a starting role or more playing time.
Best Battle
Simpson has the edge in experience and is especially motivated entering a contract year. After playing with confidence as a rookie, Buchanan is determined to build on that foundation in Year 2. Both young linebackers are learning a new defensive scheme under Minter, who has shown a knack for maximizing the talents of young defensive players. If Simpson and Buchanan both take another step forward, it will be a win-win for Baltimore's defense.
Under the Radar Player
Higgins carved out a regular role on special teams and made the 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie. He hopes to earn more snaps on defense, which could happen if Higgins continues to develop or if injuries occur. He'll be challenged by a pair of undrafted linebackers in DeLuca and Williford.