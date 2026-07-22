Training Camp Competition Preview: Inside Linebacker

Projected Starters

A four-time Pro Bowler, Smith sets the defensive tone with his performance and leadership. Under new Head Coach Jesse Minter, who will call the defensive plays, Smith is determined to reestablish himself as a premier player on an elite unit. Either Buchanan or Simpson will start alongside Smith. Buchanan started as a rookie before a knee injury in December ended his season. He attacked rehab aggressively and hopes to return in the near future. Simpson played his best football after Buchanan's injury and will challenge for a starting role or more playing time.