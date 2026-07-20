Training Camp Competition Preview: Defensive Line

Projected Starters

Madubuike's status remains the biggest X factor for Baltimore's defensive line. He has not played or practiced since suffering a season-ending neck injury early last season. General Manager Eric DeCosta offered an optimistic outlook last week, saying "I think everything looks to be pointed in the right direction" and that an update should be forthcoming within the next two weeks. A two-time Pro Bowler, Madubuike is a force multiplier for the defense as a run-stopper and pass rusher when he's in the lineup.