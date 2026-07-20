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Training Camp Competition Preview: Defensive Line

Jul 20, 2026 at 03:57 PM
Author Image
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

From left to right: DL Calais Campbell, DL Rayshaun Benny, DL Coach Lou Esposito
From left to right: DL Calais Campbell, DL Rayshaun Benny, DL Coach Lou Esposito

In the Hunt

  • Rayshaun Benny
  • Calais Campbell
  • Aaron Graves (undrafted rookie)
  • John Jenkins
  • Travis Jones
  • Nnamdi Madubuike
  • C.J. Okoye
  • David Olajiga
  • Aeneas Peebles
  • Broderick Washington Jr.
  • Dion Wilson Jr. (undrafted rookie)

Projected Starters

Madubuike's status remains the biggest X factor for Baltimore's defensive line. He has not played or practiced since suffering a season-ending neck injury early last season. General Manager Eric DeCosta offered an optimistic outlook last week, saying "I think everything looks to be pointed in the right direction" and that an update should be forthcoming within the next two weeks. A two-time Pro Bowler, Madubuike is a force multiplier for the defense as a run-stopper and pass rusher when he's in the lineup.

Travis Jones has been a mainstay on the line, as he had a career-high 47 tackles in 2025. The Ravens signed him to a three-year extension late last season with the expectation that he can become a premier defensive tackle in the league. Calais Campbell has returned for his second stint with the Ravens, a beloved veteran entering his 19th season who had 6.5 sacks for the Arizona Cardinals last season.

Best Battle

Younger defensive linemen like Peebles, Okoye, and Benny will be competing for roles and roster spots during training camp and the preseason. This is also an important training camp for Washington after playing just three games last season due to an ankle injury. The Ravens would like to have a deep defensive line rotation to keep everyone fresh and avoid overworking their veterans.

Under the Radar Player

The 37-year-old Jenkins is coming off a strong campaign and inked a one-year contract extension with Baltimore late last season. He did not miss a game in 2025 and logged 523 defensive snaps, more than any Baltimore defensive lineman except for Jones. Entering his 14th season, Jenkins is poised to remain a key part of the run defense.

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