Late for Work: Pundit Identifies Ravens' Strongest and Weakest Position Groups

Pundit Identifies Ravens' Strongest and Weakest Position Groups

With Ravens training camp less than a week away, The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker took stock of the roster and ranked all 11 position groups.

Led by two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, the sport's most important position is also the Ravens' strongest unit, according to Wacker.

"Jackson is healthy again and appears reinvigorated by new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's scheme, which players have described as explosive with an emphasis on chunk plays," Wacker wrote. "Jackson is also in line for a contract extension and has typically thrived during the first year or two under a new play-caller in Baltimore. He should once again be one of the best players in football.

"Behind him, Tyler Huntley is firmly entrenched as a capable backup, while veteran Skylar Thompson adds experienced depth. As long as Jackson stays healthy, this remains one of the league's strongest quarterback rooms."

Safety was the next–strongest group, as the Ravens have arguably the NFL's best trio in All-Pro Kyle Hamilton, 2025 first-round pick Malaki Starks, and free-agent addition Jaylinn Hawkins.

Special teams took the bottom spot in Wacker's rankings, largely because of the kicking specialists' lack of experience.

"For years, this was one of the few position groups Ravens fans never had to think twice about. [Former Head Coach John] Harbaugh's background was also rooted in special teams," Wacker wrote. "Now, Baltimore is betting on second-year kicker Tyler Loop to bounce back from last season's struggles down the stretch and rookie punter Ryan Eckley to capably replace Jordan Stout, who was inconsistent for much of his career but an All-Pro last season.

"[Head Coach Jesse] Minter also doesn't have Harbaugh's special teams pedigree, though there is continuity with veteran long snapper Nick Moore, Special Teams Coordinator Anthony Levine Sr., who was elevated to replace Chris Horton, and Senior Special Teams Coach Randy Brown."