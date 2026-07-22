Late for Work: Pundit Identifies Ravens' Strongest and Weakest Position Groups

Pundit Identifies Ravens' Strongest and Weakest Position Groups
With Ravens training camp less than a week away, The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker took stock of the roster and ranked all 11 position groups.
Led by two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, the sport's most important position is also the Ravens' strongest unit, according to Wacker.
"Jackson is healthy again and appears reinvigorated by new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's scheme, which players have described as explosive with an emphasis on chunk plays," Wacker wrote. "Jackson is also in line for a contract extension and has typically thrived during the first year or two under a new play-caller in Baltimore. He should once again be one of the best players in football.
"Behind him, Tyler Huntley is firmly entrenched as a capable backup, while veteran Skylar Thompson adds experienced depth. As long as Jackson stays healthy, this remains one of the league's strongest quarterback rooms."
Safety was the next–strongest group, as the Ravens have arguably the NFL's best trio in All-Pro Kyle Hamilton, 2025 first-round pick Malaki Starks, and free-agent addition Jaylinn Hawkins.
Special teams took the bottom spot in Wacker's rankings, largely because of the kicking specialists' lack of experience.
"For years, this was one of the few position groups Ravens fans never had to think twice about. [Former Head Coach John] Harbaugh's background was also rooted in special teams," Wacker wrote. "Now, Baltimore is betting on second-year kicker Tyler Loop to bounce back from last season's struggles down the stretch and rookie punter Ryan Eckley to capably replace Jordan Stout, who was inconsistent for much of his career but an All-Pro last season.
"[Head Coach Jesse] Minter also doesn't have Harbaugh's special teams pedigree, though there is continuity with veteran long snapper Nick Moore, Special Teams Coordinator Anthony Levine Sr., who was elevated to replace Chris Horton, and Senior Special Teams Coach Randy Brown."
Just above special teams in the rankings was tight end, another group that is short on experience behind stalwart Mark Andrews and free-agent addition Durham Smythe. After losing Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar in free agency, the Ravens double-dipped at tight end in the draft, selecting Matt Hibner in the fourth round and Josh Cuevas in the fifth.
Sports Illustrated Sees Wide Range of Outcomes for 2026 Ravens
The Ravens have been perennial Super Bowl contenders with Jackson at quarterback, and they are again one of the favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy this season.
Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame said the time is now for the Ravens because their Super Bowl window could be closing.
"Almost any outcome is possible for the Ravens in 2026," Verderame wrote. "If Jackson stays healthy, and the other 30-somethings on the roster —running back Derrick Henry, Andrews, outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and others – also show durability and don't have a talent drop-off, the Ravens can contend in the wide-open AFC alongside the Bills, Chiefs, Broncos, Texans and others.
"However, those are big ifs for a team that has already shown a propensity to struggle in big moments. And, if age does start to catch up with those players, the Ravens are perilously thin behind them in many cases. Baltimore could end up playing deep into the playoffs, but it's just as likely that this team could watch the entirety of them from the couch."
Doyle Included on List of Assistant Coaches Who Could Break Out in 2026
There is no shortage of predictions about which players are breakout candidates for this season, but The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue focused on assistant coaches who could break out in 2026.
Doyle was Rodrigue's pick for the Ravens.
"Doyle is the subject of much curiosity around the league as he enters his first season as Baltimore's OC," Rodrigue wrote. "He comes from the Sean Payton coaching tree and last worked as offensive coordinator under Ben Johnson in Chicago, so his potential in pairing with a versatile top quarterback in Lamar Jackson — a two-time MVP — is high."
The 30-year-old Doyle, who will be calling plays for the first time this year, has already been mentioned by pundits as a potential head coach candidate in 2027.
Two Under-the-Radar Players Who Could Help Shape the Season
The Ravens have a star-laden roster, but they also have quality players who may not be household names.
CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles identified 50 under-the-radar players who could help shape the NFL season.Guard John Simpson and inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan were among them.
"Simpson is returning to Baltimore after playing there in 2023 and spending the last two years with the Jets," Pereles wrote. "He was very good in 2024 but just OK in 2025 – though the Jets' offense as a whole was a mess. The Ravens hope Simpson and first-round pick Vega Ioane provide major upgrades at the guard spots.
"Even as a fourth-round rookie, Buchanan emerged as the starting linebacker next to Roquan Smith. Then he tore his ACL and meniscus and sprained his LCL on a non-contact special teams play. A spot on this list could go to either Buchanan or Trenton Simpson, who would likely start if Buchanan isn't ready."
Ravens' Scouting Department Ranked NFL's Best Since 2000
The Ravens have long had a reputation for having an elite scouting department, and a data-driven study by Reddit’s Cool Guides showed that reputation is well-earned.
Baltimore's scouting department was ranked the NFL's best based on an analysis of every team's draft picks from 2000 to 2025. An overall score was determined by measuring pick-adjusted weighted approximate value, starters, Day 3 hits, and elite honors.
The Ravens had a score of 96. The next-highest score was the New Orleans Saints at 88.
Baltimore had the highest number of drafted players who earned at least one All-Pro selection (16) and at least one Pro Bowl selection (36).
Joe Flacco Praises Former Teammate Ethan Pocic's Work Ethic
The day after Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas said Ethan Pocic is "everything you want in a center" on the "Ryan Ripken Show" (as noted in Tuesday's Late for Work), former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco appeared on the show and praised Pocic, who agreed to terms with the Ravens last week and is the likely front-runner for the starting center job.
Flacco played with Pocic during stints with the Cleveland Browns in 2023 and 2025.
"I don't think I've ever been around anybody that wants to get it right more than he does," said Flacco, who is entering his 19th NFL season. "Just the level of care and commitment that he has preparing for game day and making sure that he's playing his role to the best he can."
Quick Hits
- Rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane was among 20 players on the NFLPA Rising Stars List, which forecasts which players will drive fan demand and merchandise sales in the coming years.