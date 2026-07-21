Training Camp Competition Preview: Outside Linebacker

Best Battle

It may be a make-or-break summer for Isaac, who played just four games in his first two seasons due to injuries. He suffered an elbow dislocation during the 2025 preseason and wasn't practicing during Organized Team Activities or minicamp. Isaac needs to prove himself if he's going to grab a reserve spot. Otherwise, the Ravens could add another outside linebacker, turn to Rucker or Burke, or go light with four outside linebackers on the 53-man roster.