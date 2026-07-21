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Training Camp Competition Preview: Outside Linebacker

Jul 21, 2026 at 12:06 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

OLB Adisa Isaac
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Adisa Isaac

In the Hunt

  • Ethan Burke (undrafted rookie)
  • Mike Green
  • Trey Hendrickson
  • Adisa Isaac
  • Tavius Robinson
  • Kaimon Rucker
  • Zion Young

Projected Starters

After only two teams had fewer sacks than the Ravens' 30 last season, Baltimore signed Hendrickson to the biggest free agent deal for an outside linebacker in franchise history. Hendrickson is a proven elite pass rusher who posted back-to-back campaigns with 17.5 sacks in 2023 and 2024. The Ravens envision him as a "finisher" who can help them better protect leads and continue to harass AFC North quarterbacks.

Robinson and Green will likely share a heavy workload. Who ends up starting and playing the majority of snaps remains to be seen. Despite missing seven games due to injury, Robinson finished second on the team with a career-high 4.5 sacks last season, but his calling card is his edge-setting physicality. Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver said Green is capable of a double-digit sack season.

Best Battle

It may be a make-or-break summer for Isaac, who played just four games in his first two seasons due to injuries. He suffered an elbow dislocation during the 2025 preseason and wasn't practicing during Organized Team Activities or minicamp. Isaac needs to prove himself if he's going to grab a reserve spot. Otherwise, the Ravens could add another outside linebacker, turn to Rucker or Burke, or go light with four outside linebackers on the 53-man roster.

Under the Radar

While he has three established veterans ahead of him, don't sleep on Young's chances to make a defensive impact as a rookie. The second-round pick is a big, powerful player who stood out during OTAs and minicamp, and coaches and teammates are excited to see more once the pads come on and he can be more physical.

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