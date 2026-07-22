Mailbag: Is the Ravens' Offensive Line Fixed?

Brown: I agree with your assessment that the Ravens need to decrease their penalties on special teams. They had 22 special teams penalties in 2025, their most since 2016. Baltimore also tied with the Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans for most kickoffs out of bounds with four.

Head Coach Jesse Minter is looking for the Ravens special teams to deliver fewer penalties in 2026 and more dynamic plays.

"I want a group on special teams that's innovative, that changes the game for us in a positive way and that we're not just trying to 'hang on' on special teams," Minter said at the annual NFL owners meetings. "We want to be aggressive. We want that to be a weapon for us."

Anthony Levine Sr., a longtime leader on special teams as a player, was promoted to special teams coordinator while Senior Special Teams Coordinator Randy Brown remains on the staff.

Levine relates well to players and his passion for special teams is infectious. He will aggressively try to improve the Ravens on coverages and returns. I think LaJohntay Wester has the potential to be a dynamic punt returner and should benefit from having a season under his belt.

Brown's experience and expertise should have a positive impact on Loop after his tough ending to last season. Rookie punter Ryan Eckley has been impressive during the offseason after the Ravens lost Pro Bowl punter Jordan Stout in free agency.