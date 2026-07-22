Mailbag: Is the Ravens' Offensive Line Fixed?

Mink: I do genuinely feel the offensive line will be better this year, despite the loss of Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum. The Ravens took a step backward at one of the five starting spots (center) but improved at two (both guard spots). To me, that math adds up to improvement.
Adding Ethan Pocic helped offset the Linderbaum departure. Entering his 10th season with 97 starts under his belt, Pocic is a trustworthy veteran who is smart, big (6-foot-6, 320 pounds), and knows what it takes to play at a high level in the AFC North, as he spent the past four seasons with the Cleveland Browns.
Pocic was an anchor on the Browns' strong offensive line the past several years and graded as the third-best center in the league in 2022, per Pro Football Focus (PFF). The biggest question with him is how he'll fare coming off a torn Achilles suffered last December, but reports indicate he's fully recovered. Plus, of all the positions on a football field, center may be the one I'm least worried about with a player coming back from a lower body injury.
John Simpson and rookie Vega Ioane are going to bring more physicality to the guard spots. I expect them to stabilize the interior O-line's pass protection, which was the Ravens' bugaboo last season, and pave more lanes in the running game.
There are two other upgrades that should lead to legit offensive line improvement this season. New Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator Dwayne Ledford has been a big hit with his players so far this summer after orchestrating one of the league's best offensive lines in Atlanta in previous seasons. Baltimore also has better depth, with experienced backups such as Andrew Vorhees and young talent like Emery Jones Jr. and Carson Vinson.
Mink: I'll stick with the offensive line questions. Expectations are high for Ioane, who the Ravens feel was the best pure guard in the draft. He stepped into the first-team offensive line immediately at the start of spring practices and has been as good, if not better, than advertised.
"He's a rookie, but he feels like a veteran from his communication or from his relationship with the guys around him," Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle said during minicamp. "You can see the athleticism on really a number of the schemes that we're running, as well as in the protection game. He's only going to get better."
With that said, it's important to remember that Ioane is a rookie and all rookies have some growing pains. Last year, Seattle Seahawks first-round rookie guard Grey Zabel had just one game with a PFF score above 70 in his first 12 games. Ultimately, he was a difference-maker late in the season as the Seahawks went on to win the Super Bowl. Let's hope Ioane at least finishes with the same trajectory.
Ioane is also making somewhat of a position switch going from left guard, his primary position in college, to right guard in the NFL. He'll have plenty of practice reps and likely some in the preseason, but regular-season game reps against some of the league's top defensive linemen are different.
Overall, I still think Ioane will be an immediate upgrade over Daniel Faalele. And by the time we get to December, I expect Ioane will already be considered one of the NFL's better guards.
Brown: I agree with your assessment that the Ravens need to decrease their penalties on special teams. They had 22 special teams penalties in 2025, their most since 2016. Baltimore also tied with the Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans for most kickoffs out of bounds with four.
Head Coach Jesse Minter is looking for the Ravens special teams to deliver fewer penalties in 2026 and more dynamic plays.
"I want a group on special teams that's innovative, that changes the game for us in a positive way and that we're not just trying to 'hang on' on special teams," Minter said at the annual NFL owners meetings. "We want to be aggressive. We want that to be a weapon for us."
Anthony Levine Sr., a longtime leader on special teams as a player, was promoted to special teams coordinator while Senior Special Teams Coordinator Randy Brown remains on the staff.
Levine relates well to players and his passion for special teams is infectious. He will aggressively try to improve the Ravens on coverages and returns. I think LaJohntay Wester has the potential to be a dynamic punt returner and should benefit from having a season under his belt.
Brown's experience and expertise should have a positive impact on Loop after his tough ending to last season. Rookie punter Ryan Eckley has been impressive during the offseason after the Ravens lost Pro Bowl punter Jordan Stout in free agency.
Former head coach John Harbaugh is regarded as one of the NFL's foremost special teams experts, and that unit was usually a strength during his 18-year tenure. However, it will be interesting to see how that phase of the game evolves under Minter with a young collection of players. If the Ravens improve on special teams over last season, they will improve their chances to make the playoffs.
Brown: It's easy to root for undrafted center Nick Dawkins, who played with Ioane at Penn State.
Dawkins is used to overcoming adversity, but his chance to make the 53-man roster may have been hurt by the Ravens' recent agreement with Pocic. There's a large crowd competing for the starting job with Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn and Corey Bullock also on the roster. It wouldn't surprise me if Dawkins lands a spot on the practice squad, but making the initial 53 will be a tall task.
Graves is an Iowa product, and the Ravens have a long and successful history with that program. However, other young linemen such as Aeneas Peebles, C.J. Okoye and Rayshaun Benny are also looking for roles. Graves should get a long look this summer, but he's also facing an uphill battle.