Late for Work: Jeff Zrebiec Says Roquan Smith Is Ravens Player With Most at Stake in 2026

Jeff Zrebiec Says Roquan Smith Is Ravens Player With Most at Stake in 2026

Even though inside linebacker Roquan Smith made the Pro Bowl for the fourth consecutive year in 2025, he has acknowledged that his performance wasn't up to his standard.

With Smith looking to return to form, The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec named the five-time All-Pro as the Ravens player with the most at stake this season.

"He's coming off a season where the defense he leads struggled mightily and he finished without a sack or interception for the first time in his career," Zrebiec wrote. "His 130 tackles represented his lowest total since 2019, when he played just 12 games. Smith turns 30 in April. Cutting him next offseason would create $20 million in salary-cap savings. He needs a big year to silence the talk that he's on the decline."

New Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver was asked last month at OTAs if he thinks Smith can get back to playing at an elite level.

"The simple answer is, 'yes.' I see it every day," Weaver said. "He communicates, he captains our defense, gets guys aligned and is playing at an elite level [and] speed. There's some guys, when they operate, it almost looks like the game is in slow motion. When he's out there right now, I feel that way. So, I look forward to him shutting up some doubters."

NFL insiders also have little doubt that Smith is still one of the best at his position. In a recent ESPN survey of league executives, coaches, and scouts, Smith was voted the second-best off-ball linebacker, behind only the San Francisco 49ers' Fred Warner.

On Monday, Sports Illustrated placed Smith at No. 3 in its inside linebacker rankings, behind Warner and the Detroit Lions' Jack Campbell.