Emerging Ravens Wide Receiver Chris Moore Breaks Out Dead Fish FIFA Celebration

Over the past three games, Moore has nine catches for 117 yards and the one touchdown. That's better production than fellow wideout Jeremy Maclin, who has been dealing with shoulder and back injuries.

Moore had seven catches for 46 yards and no touchdowns last year as a fourth-round rookie. He's now up to 15 receptions for 213 yards and two scores this season.

Head Coach John Harbaugh has been impressed by Moore's play as he has graduated from being just a special teams player, where he also played well, into an offensive weapon/special teamer.

"He really made some plays," Harbaugh said. "I thought Chris came up, obviously, with a touchdown pass, which was big. The sideline catch, the diving catch, was big. He's coming on, so that's exciting for us, and hopefully he's out there next Sunday."

The bad news is Moore suffered a hip injury during Sunday's game, which sidelined him down the stretch. The injury did not seemingly come from his touchdown celebration, as he returned three kickoffs after scoring his touchdown.