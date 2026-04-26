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5 Things to Know About Evan Beerntsen

Apr 25, 2026 at 08:32 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

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The Ravens completed their 2026 NFL draft class by taking Northwestern guard/center Evan Beerntsen in Round 7 with the 253rd overall pick.

Here are five things to know about Beerntsen:

Beerntsen will turn 26 years old in September.

Beerntsen spent six years at South Dakota State, including a redshirt year when he didn't play due to a shoulder injury. He was awarded an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA and transferred to Northwestern for his final college season.

He has plenty of college experience, but just one season of FBS experience, and will be a 26-year-old rookie if he makes the roster this fall.

He has been part of FCS championship teams.

At South Dakota State, Beerntsen was a starter on back-to-back FCS national championship teams in 2022 and 2023. He's a tenacious, physical blocker whose strength is his run blocking.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 301 pounds, Beerntsen may need to add more power and polish to his technique to become a starting or backup NFL blocker.

Most of his experience is at guard, not center.

While he has taken some snaps at center, most of Beerntsen's experience has come at right guard. The Ravens have an open competition for the starting center spot, but that position is not viewed as his strength.

"He has played some center, not a lot," General Manager Eric DeCosta said. "He's been playing college football for a long time. Physical, tough, gritty type of Big 10, Midwest offensive lineman. At that point in the draft, he was by far the highest-rated player for us, and he's got a good chance to help us at some point."

A strong showing during East-West Shrine Week helped him.

Beerntsen backed up his strong season at Northwestern with a solid week leading into the East-West Shrine game at the end of January. It gave him a chance to compete in practice against players who had bigger reputations and to show he was draft-worthy.

Beerntsen is a native of Wisconsin.

Beerntsen wasn't heavily recruited by major schools coming out of North Appleton (Wisc.) High School, but steadily developed as a player. He overcame injuries early in his college career and has played his best football the last two seasons. He's getting a late start in the NFL, but his best football is ahead.

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