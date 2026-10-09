Five Things to Know About the Atlanta Falcons

London, another former top-10 pick, has been especially effective with Penix Jr. at the helm: in London's 16 career games with Penix Jr. at quarterback, he has 105 catches for 1,577 yards and nine touchdowns. Of note, the Ravens have allowed at least seven catches and 80 yards to four different wideouts already this season.

Overall, the Falcons are soaring offensively. They have scored a touchdown in eight straight quarters. They have the NFL's second-lowest percentage of drives ending in a turnover and the lowest three-and-out rate. They have 119 more yards after contact than the next-closest team. Robinson and London have combined for more scrimmage yards over the past two weeks than 16 teams in the same time span.