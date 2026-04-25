5 Things to Know About Matt Hibner

Hibner is a huge fan of Mark Andrews and hopes to soak up his knowledge.

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is a player that Hibner has tried to emulate, but Andrews is also a favorite. Hibner believes he'll greatly benefit from being in the same room as Andrews, the franchise's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.

"Mark Andrews has been around forever. I've watched him for as long as I can remember," Hibner said. "Watching him and his production, the amount of receptions and yards he's been able to get and still the way he produces in the run game, it's incredible, and his longevity. Hopefully, I can pick his brain a little bit and learn from him."

The thought of playing with Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Andrews, and the Ravens' other offensive weapons has Hibner fired up. He'll have plenty of veterans to learn from without the pressure of having to play a major role in the offense from Day 1.