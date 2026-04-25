 Skip to main content
Advertising

5 Things to Know About Matt Hibner

Apr 25, 2026 at 04:25 PM
Author Image
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

PICK14_1920x1080 (5)

Needing a tight end in this year's draft, the Ravens traded up to get one in Round 4 and selected Matt Hibner of SMU.

Baltimore sent a fifth-round pick (No. 154 overall) and a 2027 sixth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers and moved up to No. 133 to grab Hibner.

Here are five things to know about the Ravens' newest tight end:

Hibner hopes to help fill the void left by Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar.

Over his last two seasons at SMU, Hibner blossomed as a receiver with 55 catches for 804 yards and eight touchdowns. He lined up all over the formation and showed his versatility as a receiver and blocker.

Trading up 21 spots to get Hibner in Round 4 indicates the Ravens believe he'll be a valuable piece in Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's scheme. They will try to take advantage of the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Hibner and his ability to cause matchup problems.

"I see myself as more of an Isaiah Likely type of fit," Hibner said. "I know Charlie Kolar, shout out to him, he's trained at the same place I trained at and he's an awesome dude. Being able to play inline is important, but also being able to get downfield and make plays and be a consistent pass catcher as well."

Hibner is a huge fan of Mark Andrews and hopes to soak up his knowledge.

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is a player that Hibner has tried to emulate, but Andrews is also a favorite. Hibner believes he'll greatly benefit from being in the same room as Andrews, the franchise's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.

"Mark Andrews has been around forever. I've watched him for as long as I can remember," Hibner said. "Watching him and his production, the amount of receptions and yards he's been able to get and still the way he produces in the run game, it's incredible, and his longevity. Hopefully, I can pick his brain a little bit and learn from him."

The thought of playing with Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Andrews, and the Ravens' other offensive weapons has Hibner fired up. He'll have plenty of veterans to learn from without the pressure of having to play a major role in the offense from Day 1.

"Being able to be in such a powerful, explosive offense and try to learn from veterans in the room, take what I can, and be a sponge in my first year, I really can't think of a better fit," Hibner said. " I can't wait."

Photos: Best Shots of Fourth-Round Pick Matt Hibner

The Ravens have selected SMU tight end Matt Hibner with the 133rd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

AP25263629683243
1 / 9
Tony Gutierrez/AP Photo
AP25273733172388
2 / 9
Tony Gutierrez/AP Photo
AP25277766140202
3 / 9
LM Otero/AP Photo
AP25278003104863
4 / 9
LM Otero/AP Photo
AP25294062294126
5 / 9
Jacob Kupferman/AP Photo
AP25305772093874
6 / 9
Jeffrey McWhorter/AP Photo
AP25334746996083
7 / 9
Justine Willard/AP Photo
AP24002023216825
8 / 9
Kyusung Gong/AP Photo
AP22338033393360
9 / 9
AJ Mast/AP Photo
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Head Coach Jesse Minter and Hibner were together at Michigan.

Minter and Hibner were at Michigan (2022-2023) when Minter was the Wolverines' defensive coordinator. That time together gave Minter insight into Hibner's personality and work ethic.

Hibner only caught two passes during his three seasons at Michigan before transferring to SMU, where he blossomed as a receiver. However, Hibner contributed heavily on special teams at Michigan and tried to make the most of his opportunities.

"It was cool when I met with Coach Minter, we were able to chat and have that preestablished relationship," Hibner said. "That was a really close-knit team. Embracing special teams, that's going to be a big role for me. When I was at Michigan, that's how I got on the field and made the most impact."

He had a good feeling about the Ravens after attending their Pro Day.

Hibner visited Baltimore before the draft and met with Minter, Tight Ends Coach Zack Grossi, and Doyle. Then he received a text from Grossi before Saturday's fourth round began. That made Hibner feel more certain that he was on the Ravens' radar.

"I had a feeling that Baltimore could be the place," he said. "The emotions were overwhelming, just a surreal moment. The Ravens traded up for it, so it was a little bit of a surprise, just the timing of it all. But just an overwhelming feeling of being incredibly blessed and ready to make the most of it."

Hibner is a local product, and his father received a Purple Heart.

Hibner's father, David, is a director at the Department of Homeland Security and a retired Army colonel. David Hibner served in Iraq and received numerous awards, including the Silver Star, Legion of Merit, and the Purple Heart.

While at Lake Braddock High School, Hibner was a straight-A student who had a 4.3 GPA and scored a 1400 on his SAT. He was also an Eagle Scout.

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

5 Things to Know About Josh Cuevas

The Ravens drafted a strong blocker and reliable receiver in the fifth round.

news

5 Things to Know About Chandler Rivers

The Ravens boosted their depth at cornerback by selecting Chandler Rivers of Duke with the 162nd overall pick in Round 5.

news

5 Things to Know About Elijah Sarratt

The national champion from Indiana is another player who can make contested catches.

news

How Elijah Sarratt Got the Nickname 'Waffle House'

The Ravens' new fourth-round wide receiver is adept at making contested catches.

news

Late for Work: Mel Kiper Jr. Includes Ravens Among Day 2's Biggest Winners

The Ravens get high marks for the Zion Young pick. Ja'Kobi Lane is a polarizing pick. The Ravens have viable Day 3 options at center and tight end. Teams reportedly tried to jump ahead of the Ravens for Vega Ioane.

news

Ravens Select OLB Zion Young in Second Round

The Ravens added a big-bodied, physical presence for their defensive front.

news

Ja'Kobi Lane Has a Big Supporter in Ravens Legend Todd Heap

Former Ravens tight end and franchise icon Todd Heap coached Ja'Kobi Lane in high school and was a mentor.

news

5 Things to Know About Zion Young

Outside linebacker Zion Young was drafted by the Ravens in the second round and will be reunited with high school teammate Nate Wiggins in Baltimore.

news

Ravens Select WR Ja'Kobi Lane in Third Round

The Ravens added a big target to their wide receiver group by selecting wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane in the third round.

news

5 Things to Know About Ja'Kobi Lane

The Ravens got a big-bodied wide receiver out of USC to complement their receiver corps.

news

Mark Ingram And Son Troll Steelers During Draft Announcement

Mark Ingram and his family still have a distaste for the Steelers.

Subscribe Now
2400x1000_SITE
Enter The Auction
Follow Us
Advertising