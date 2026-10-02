Five Things to Know About the Tennessee Titans

"I think you can see the talent. You're not the No. 1 pick without having a lot of talent," Head Coach Jesse Minter said. "I had a chance to go against [Ward] last year, and it's a lot of things. [In his] rookie year, [it was an] unfortunate situation for him where I think he had two or three different play-callers throughout the season last year, different head coaches part of the way through the year.

"[Now] he gets a chance to really have a really good, established offensive coordinator in Brian Daboll to really help him develop. I think you see flashes."

There have also been rough patches. Last season, Ward took 55 sacks, which tied for the most in the NFL. He also tied for the NFL lead in fumbles (11) and had the most fumbles lost (7).