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Lamar Jackson Practicing Thursday After Being Limited on Wednesday

Oct 01, 2026 at 01:44 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

QB Lamar Jackson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is on the field at the start of practice Thursday.

Jackson was not present at the start of Wednesday's practice and was listed as a limited participant with a back issue on the injury report.

Head Coach Jesse Minter said Jackson was "dealing with something small."

"I had heard that maybe that was sheer pandemonium that he was not out there earlier, but he ended up being able to get some stuff done," Minter said in jest.

Outside linebacker Trey Henderickson (finger) was not on the field to start Thursday. He did not practice on Wednesday. He's been dealing with the finger injury since Week 2 but has not missed a game.

The only other two Ravens not at practice Thursday are centers Jovaughn Gwyn (ankle) and Ethan Pocic (knee), who have long-term injuries.

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