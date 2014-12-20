Game Preview: Ravens vs. Texans

OC Gary Kubiak vs. DC Romeo Crennel**

Perhaps the most emotional storyline of the game will be Kubiak's return to the place where he was the head coach for eight seasons. Kubiak helped build the Texans into a playoff team before he was fired last year, and Sunday's matchup will be his first game back in NRG Stadium. Tight end Owen Daniels, another former Texan, said that winning Sunday would mean "everything" for Kubiak. The offensive play caller may have a few tricks up his sleeve against his old team.

Three Keys to the Game

Stop The Run

This really should be all three keys to the game. The Texans offense will run through their star running back Arian Foster, who is sixth in the NFL in rushing yards. With a fourth-string quarterback under center, the Texans need a big day from Foster to take away some of the pressure on his signal caller. The Ravens defense has passed its first two tests without All-Pro defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, but the challenge gets tougher this week. If the Ravens can stop the run and make Houston throw the ball, then that should mean good things for Baltimore.

Get After The Quarterback

If the Ravens can force Houston to throw the ball, then that means the pass rushers get to do what they do best. The Texans will have an inexperienced quarterback with either Case Keenum or Thad Lewis, and the Ravens want to force either into bad situations. Baltimore had eight sacks last week against Jacksonville, and outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil leads the league with 17 on the season. If the Texans have to throw the ball to have success, then the pass rushers could be in store for a big day.