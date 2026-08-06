Mailbag: How Much Will Starters Play During the Preseason?

Brown: How to handle the preseason is one of many decisions facing Head Coach Jesse Minter.
My gut tells me that most Ravens starters won't play at all until Week 1. I think that's why Minter scheduled two joint practices against the Minnesota Vikings and one against the Washington Commanders.
Those joint practices will give the starters a chance to get valuable reps against another team. It's as close as the Ravens can get to the real thing, without the risk of playing their starters in the preseason.
Yes, the Ravens want to avoid another 1-5 start like last season. But their offense didn't look rusty coming out of the box in 2025. They scored 40 points in Week 1, 41 points in Week 2, and 30 points in Week 3.
It was their defense that struggled, and Minter's experience as a former defensive coordinator should help steady Baltimore on that side of the football coming out of the box. To me, playing starters like Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Kyle Hamilton and Roquan Smith during the preseason just isn't worth the risk of injury. We'll soon find out if Minter feels the same way.
Corpuel: Andrews' touchdowns (and overall production) will likely hinge on how productive the Ravens' offense is, especially in the red zone. I'm happy to send you a pair of socks to replace the ones I just knocked off your feet with that red-hot statement.
In all seriousness, Andrews was a double-digit touchdown scorer in 2019 and 2024 when the Ravens were among the league's best offenses. Then again, Andrews has been a huge factor in Baltimore's passing game even when the Ravens weren't a top-flight offense, as he's had at least five touchdown catches in every season except for his rookie campaign in 2018.
Andrews' health is also a factor. Granted, Andrews has only missed nine career games since 2018, but his ability to remain on the field will largely determine his offensive output.
I'll go with somewhere between five and 10 touchdowns for Andrews this season. While he may not equal his franchise record for receiving yards in a season he set in 2021 (1,361), he's still a vital part of Baltimore's offense.
Brown: The Ravens' decision not to bring in competition for Loop up to this point indicates they still believe strongly in him as their kicker.
Minter was asked in June about bringing in competition and didn't totally rule it out. But as long as Loop does well during camp and the preseason, it appears the job will be his.
"We feel really good about where he's at," Minter said in June. "He'll continue to work over the summer, he'll continue to work in camp. But again, we play in September, so that gives us a lot of time to answer questions as they may come up."
Loop made 30 of 34 field goal attempts as a rookie, and his talent as a kicker is obvious. However, he never faced a potential game-winning kick inside the final two minutes until the 44-yarder he missed in Pittsburgh in Week 18 that sealed Baltimore's fate.
Loop is a young kicker with a potentially bright future. He's had a solid camp so far and hopes to make game-winning kicks for Baltimore for years to come.
Corpuel: How much playing time Randall gets remains to be seen. It's a boring answer, but here's why.
You're right about Randall's work ethic and on-field production. Dabo Swinney, Randall's coach at Clemson, said that he's "one of the best leaders and people you'll ever meet". In camp, Randall has looked exactly like he did at Clemson, where he was a freight train who broke a lot of tackles by keeping his pads low and legs churning. He's used his 6-foot-2, 235-pound frame to bulldoze his way for extra yards during padded practices, and even in practices without pads, he's run extremely hard.
Randall's versatility, which Minter has complimented multiple times, could earn him reps. Swinney said the drafting the former wideout was "like getting three players with one pick" because of his ability to run the ball, catch passes and return kicks.
The issue is that behind Henry are Justice Hill and Rasheen Ali, who can both catch passes and return kicks. If either or both were not as versatile, I'd like Randall's chances at getting substantial snaps a lot more.