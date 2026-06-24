Mailbag: Will the Ravens Add a Veteran Kicker?

Mink: Head Coach Jesse Minter left the door open for a veteran kicker addition when asked about the possibility during minicamp.
"We play in September, so I think that gives us a lot of time to be able to answer questions as they may come up," Minter said.
With that said, Minter said the Ravens "feel really good" about where Loop is at. They have confidence in him to win the job again in Year 2.
While the ending was painful, Loop had a strong rookie season overall in which he made 88.2% of his field-goal attempts and had only one miss from under 50 yards, which was the ill-fated kick against Pittsburgh in the season finale.
Loop spoke with reporters during minicamp and came off as someone who has moved on from the difficult ending. He has never lacked self-confidence.
There are no assurances that Loop will deliver in his next high-pressure kick. We won't know until he faces it in a real game with high stakes. The best the Ravens can do is to manufacture such situations in practice, like they did at the end of minicamp. Loop nailed a 40-yard field goal to dismiss the entire team from post-practice meetings and send them into the summer break a little early.
If Loop doesn't deliver in those situations during training camp, or if the Ravens want to ramp up the pressure more, they could sign a veteran. I don't think Loop has reached untouchable status yet as he enters just his second season, but he's certainly the leader, and I expect it to remain that way.
Brown: Diggs is the most attractive wide receiver on the market, based on his 2025 production with the New England Patriots (85 catches, 1.013 yards, four touchdowns). If the Ravens added Diggs, he could be a difference maker like he was with the Patriots when he helped them reach the Super Bowl. Adding Diggs alongside Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman in the wide receiver room would give new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle and Lamar Jackson tons of options.
However, it wouldn't surprise me if Baltimore decides against adding a veteran wideout. Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt are promising rookies, and Devontez Walker hopes to break out in Year 3. If any of them emerge as a consistent target during the 2026 season, then the need to sign a vet like Diggs, Allen, Tyreek Hill, or DeAndre Hopkins decreases.
When the Ravens signed Hopkins in 2025, they did it in March. It's already late June, and Hopkins remains unsigned, as do all the vets you've mentioned. That indicates to me that none of them have gotten the offer they're looking for.
The wide receiver market could heat up once training camps begin and teams suffer injuries at wide receiver. But Hopkins didn't have the impact many expected he would with Baltimore last season (22 catches, 330 yards, two touchdowns). Maybe Hopkins should have been targeted more, but Walker, Lane and Sarratt all have the potential to surpass Hopkins' 2025 production.
How Bateman, Walker, Lane, and Sarratt perform early in training camp will influence the Ravens' outlook. At some point in August, I think they'll make a final decision on whether they need to add a veteran wide receiver or not.
Mink: We have 81 days until the Ravens kick off against the Indianapolis Colts. What's nice is we'll get some teasers before then with training camp and three preseason games.
It remains to be seen how much of Lamar Jackson we'll see in Minter's preseason plan. Perhaps there will be some this offseason considering the Ravens installed a new scheme with Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle. But, yeah, it's not the same feeling as watching Jackson and the rest of the team in the regular season.
My only advice, Scoot, is to keep it locked here for coverage. We'll try to supply you with an intravenous drip of Ravens news that should keep you in a good mood.
Brown: As of today, the status of defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike for the 2026 season remains one of the team's biggest questions.
The two-time Pro Bowler has not played or practiced since Week 2 of last season due to a neck injury that required surgery. He has been present during the team's offseason program but has not taken the field. Neither the Ravens nor Madubuike have provided further clarity on his situation.
"At some point, that'll clear itself up," Minter said during mandatory minicamp. "Again, we feel good about where it's at, and so I would just leave it at that right now."
The Ravens sorely missed Madubuike last season both as a run stopper and pass rusher. Baltimore signed veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell during the offseason and second-round pick Zion Young will also add physicality to the front seven. The Ravens strongly believe their defense will improve under first year Head Coach Jesse Minter, who will be the defensive player caller. But Madubuike is a two-time Pro Bowler, and if he returns to the field during training camp, the outlook for Baltimore's defense will become even brighter.