Mailbag: Will the Ravens Add a Veteran Kicker?

Mink: Head Coach Jesse Minter left the door open for a veteran kicker addition when asked about the possibility during minicamp.

"We play in September, so I think that gives us a lot of time to be able to answer questions as they may come up," Minter said.

With that said, Minter said the Ravens "feel really good" about where Loop is at. They have confidence in him to win the job again in Year 2.

While the ending was painful, Loop had a strong rookie season overall in which he made 88.2% of his field-goal attempts and had only one miss from under 50 yards, which was the ill-fated kick against Pittsburgh in the season finale.

Loop spoke with reporters during minicamp and came off as someone who has moved on from the difficult ending. He has never lacked self-confidence.

There are no assurances that Loop will deliver in his next high-pressure kick. We won't know until he faces it in a real game with high stakes. The best the Ravens can do is to manufacture such situations in practice, like they did at the end of minicamp. Loop nailed a 40-yard field goal to dismiss the entire team from post-practice meetings and send them into the summer break a little early.