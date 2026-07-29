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Mailbag: Will the Ravens Still Be a Heavy Run Team?

Jul 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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by Ryan Mink & Clifton Brown
RB Derrick Henry
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Derrick Henry

Brown: The Ravens have been a run-heavy team, and I don't expect that to change with Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's arrival.

Doyle won't forget that the Ravens have Derrick Henry, who has the most rushing yards in the NFL over the past two seasons since arriving in Baltimore. Doyle was the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears, who had the league's third-most rushing yards (2,456 yards) behind the Buffalo Bills (2,714) and Ravens (2,662) in 2025. The Bears and Ravens were two of just five teams with at least 500 rushing attempts last season.

Coming from an offense like that gives me confidence Doyle won't abandon the run. He has a great quarterback in Lamar Jackson, which gives the Ravens an opportunity to have a very balanced attack.

During media availability sessions, Doyle has made it clear he believes in the run game and having a physical offense. He's going to look for ways to create chunk plays for Henry and other backs. I also expect there'll be times when Jackson's running ability will be incorporated into the game plan. I'll be surprised if Baltimore's rushing attack doesn't remain one of the league's most prolific.

Mink: You wouldn't know Doyle is only 30 years old when you listen to him talk football. He has a lot of knowledge to instill, learned from two of the most respected  offensive minds in football in the Denver Broncos' Sean Payton and Bears' Ben Johnson. Doyle is sharp and a good communicator.

I don't think Doyle's age matters at all because players respect coaches who can make them better – regardless of age. Jackson said on “The Lounge” podcast, "Our age doesn't mean anything because respect is respect. His title is coach. So I'm going to treat him like a coach. I don't care if he's 50, 29, 28."

If anything, I think Doyle being younger helps him connect better on a personal level with some of his players. They're speaking the same language.

Mink: It remains to be seen how big a role the rookie wide receivers will have. It depends on how they perform at training camp. Behind Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman, the Ravens have a pretty open competition for the next mouth to feed as a pass catcher. That could go to Devontez Walker, who got his feet wet and made some big plays in his first two seasons. Or it could go to one (or both) of the rookie wide receivers.

The Ravens aren't going to "slow roll" their development. They'll try to get them up to speed fast because, as opposed to past years when Baltimore brought in a big-name veteran wide receiver, the Ravens are relying on their youthful pass catchers to emerge.

Brown: I think Moore could be a major special teams contributor, as he was during his five-year stint with the Ravens (2016-20) to start his career.

Moore is a former teammate of new Special Teams Coordinator Anthony Levine Sr., who knows what Moore brings to the table. In five of his 10 NFL seasons, Moore has played at least 100 snaps on special teams.

Moore has caught 149 passes during his career for 1,917 yards and nine touchdowns, so it's possible that he'll contribute some offensively. His best season as a receiver was 2022 with the Houston Texans, when he had  48 catches for 548 yards and two touchdowns.

However, the Ravens want to give young receivers like Walker, LaJohntay Wester and rookies Lane and Sarratt an opportunity to earn playing time. Moore is an experienced insurance policy if needed, but I think his primary impact will be on special teams.

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