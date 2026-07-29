Mailbag: Will the Ravens Still Be a Heavy Run Team?

Mink: It remains to be seen how big a role the rookie wide receivers will have. It depends on how they perform at training camp. Behind Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman, the Ravens have a pretty open competition for the next mouth to feed as a pass catcher. That could go to Devontez Walker, who got his feet wet and made some big plays in his first two seasons. Or it could go to one (or both) of the rookie wide receivers.