Mailbag: How Will the Ravens Rotate Their Cornerbacks?

Brown: Entering his 11th season, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley said he did a lot of cross training during the offseason and reported to Owings Mills in excellent shape. He has plenty of experience getting his body ready for Week 1 and appears to be on the right track.

Stanley's also benefitting from two new influences, Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Dwayne Ledford and outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson. Some of the work that Ledford and Stanley have been doing together will be featured in the next episode of "Wired."

As for Hendrickson, he has given Stanley fits at times when they have lined up opposite each other during practice. But that's the kind of challenge Stanley wants. He thinks he'll benefit from being around Hendrickson daily.