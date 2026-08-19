Mailbag: How Players Are Responding to Jesse Minter's Defense

Brown: The success of backup quarterback Austin Reed against the Eagles made for a feel-good story as a new father of twin girls. I think we'll see more of him against the Minnesota Vikings as he competes with Joe Fagnano for the No. 3 job.

When it comes to their kicking situation, the Ravens don't seem ready to give Tyler Loop competition before the regular season begins.

Loop missed his first field goal attempt from 49 yards against the Eagles. He bounced back to make his second attempt from 42 yards, but Loop knows the Ravens are looking for more consistency in game situations after the way his rookie season ended.

Asked about Loop this week, Head Coach Jesse Minter was supportive.

"I feel good about where Loop's at," Minter said. "I think he's had a really good camp. Obviously, it comes down to making them in those situations, so we will keep trying to put him out there as much as we can."