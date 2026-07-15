Mailbag: Expectations for the Ravens' No. 3 Wide Receiver

Mink: Who emerges as the Ravens' No. 3 wide receiver is one of the most interesting questions of training camp. Third-year wide receiver Devontez Walker appears to be the favorite for the job, but he'll be pushed by rookies Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt.
Each player has different skillsets and could find roles in the Ravens offense. Walker is a field stretcher (vertically and horizontally) with big-time speed and playmaking ability, evidenced by his four touchdowns on just seven catches last season. Lane is a tall, big-handed receiver who could be a major red-zone threat and challenge smaller defensive backs deep. Sarratt is another big-bodied contested catch standout who may be moved inside, where he can create mismatches and find open zones.
At the end of the day, I think the Ravens and Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle will find roles for all three. But whoever makes the most plays, both in training camp and then once games start, will get the most opportunities.
The Ravens haven't had big-time production from their No. 3 wide receiver in recent seasons. Last season, DeAndre Hopkins posted 330 receiving yards and two touchdowns. In 2024, Nelson Agholor had 231 yards and two touchdowns. Isaiah Likely was essentially the Ravens' No. 3 receiver the past couple years.
I expect that to change this season as the Ravens use three wide receivers more often in Doyle's offense. The Chicago Bears had three wide receivers top 600 receiving yards last season with Doyle as their coordinator.
Walker is capable of a breakout season of that magnitude and Head Coach Jesse Minter made it clear during minicamp that he expects there to be "major opportunities" for at least one of the rookie wideouts.
Brown: I can't explain the inexplicable, regarding Jackson falling to No. 69 on the annual ‘NFL Top 100 List.’
Jackson is still just 29 years old and is still the youngest active player to win at least one MVP award. He's won two MVPs and could have easily won a third in 2024 when he enjoyed his best statistical season.
There aren't 68 NFL players better than Jackson. When people talk about the best current athletes in the world, Jackson's name is often mentioned.
Jackson played hurt much of 2025 and didn't perform up to his standards. But he's had the offseason to get healthy and hit the reset button.
He loves the new system being installed by Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle. History says that when Jackson gets a fresh start in a new offense, great things happen. He won his first MVP in 2019 in Greg Roman's first year as coordinator, and his second in 2013 during Todd Monken's first year as coordinator.
Did it surprise me that a ranking voted on by players ranked Jackson No. 69? Yes. Do I think Jackson will have a stellar season in 2026? Absolutely.
During his 2019 MVP season, Jackson said, "Not bad for a running back," responding to criticism about his passing. Maybe during the 2026 season, No. 8 will say, "Not bad for No. 69."
Mink: Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey are locked in as two of the top three, and Chidobe Awuzie is the leader for the No. 3 spot, including when Humphrey bumps inside to nickel. But I do think T.J. Tampa could push Awuzie for that role.
The Ravens expect Wiggins to become one of the top cornerbacks in the league and a clear No. 1. While Humphrey is coming off a tougher year, he's still a highly respected cornerback who plays with physicality and passion. He also carries a $26.3 million salary cap hit that's fourth highest on the team. He's a top guy.
Awuzie was arguably the Ravens' most consistent cornerback last year. He stayed relatively healthy, playing in 14 games, and played at such a high level that Baltimore gave him a significant pay increase to come back for another year. With that said, Tampa is an intriguing player entering his third season. He's big and has consistently shown a nose for the football in practice. If Tampa shines during another training camp, I do think he could earn a spot in the outside cornerback rotation.
Brown: I expect Baltimore to carry four tight ends on their 53-man roster – Mark Andrews, Durham Smythe, and rookies Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas.
The Ravens were hit hard in free agency when tight ends Isaiah Likely (New York Giants), Charlie Kolar (Los Angeles Chargers) and Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard (Giants) departed. However, Likely didn't have one of his best statistical seasons in 2025 (27 catches, 307 yards, 1 touchdown) and blocking was Kolar's primary duty, as he had just 10 catches for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Hibner and Cuevas will compete to be the team's No. 2 pass catching tight end. They had similar stats in college last season – 31 catches, 436 yards, four touchdowns for Hibner; 37 catches, 411 yards and four touchdowns for Cuevas. Smythe, who played under Doyle with the Chicago Bears last season, is a versatile blocker who will essentially assume Ricard's role.
The Ravens would like to see Hibner and Cuevas combine for at least 40 catches and provide Jackson will another reliable pass-catching option at tight end behind Andrews. I think the decision to double dip at tight end during the draft was a good one, improving the odds that the Ravens get consistent production from the position.