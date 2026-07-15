Mailbag: Expectations for the Ravens' No. 3 Wide Receiver

Mink: Who emerges as the Ravens' No. 3 wide receiver is one of the most interesting questions of training camp. Third-year wide receiver Devontez Walker appears to be the favorite for the job, but he'll be pushed by rookies Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt.

Each player has different skillsets and could find roles in the Ravens offense. Walker is a field stretcher (vertically and horizontally) with big-time speed and playmaking ability, evidenced by his four touchdowns on just seven catches last season. Lane is a tall, big-handed receiver who could be a major red-zone threat and challenge smaller defensive backs deep. Sarratt is another big-bodied contested catch standout who may be moved inside, where he can create mismatches and find open zones.

At the end of the day, I think the Ravens and Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle will find roles for all three. But whoever makes the most plays, both in training camp and then once games start, will get the most opportunities.

The Ravens haven't had big-time production from their No. 3 wide receiver in recent seasons. Last season, DeAndre Hopkins posted 330 receiving yards and two touchdowns. In 2024, Nelson Agholor had 231 yards and two touchdowns. Isaiah Likely was essentially the Ravens' No. 3 receiver the past couple years.

I expect that to change this season as the Ravens use three wide receivers more often in Doyle's offense. The Chicago Bears had three wide receivers top 600 receiving yards last season with Doyle as their coordinator.