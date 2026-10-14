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Ja'Kobi Lane, Cam Jurgens Return to Ravens Practice

Oct 14, 2026 at 01:47 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

WR Ja'Kobi Lane
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Ja'Kobi Lane

The energy turned up at Ravens practice Wednesday, as rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane is back on the field.

Lane was activated from injured reserve after missing the past four games with a wrist injury suffered in the season-opener in Indianapolis.

Lane was a sensation in Ravens training camp and the preseason and entered his rookie season with plenty of excitement.

On Monday, Head Coach Jesse Minter spoke highly of the work Lane did while on the shelf to stay in shape.

"I think he is in a really good place from a conditioning standpoint, from what he has been able to do with the training room and the rehab standpoint," Minter said.

Ravens center Cam Jurgens also made his Ravens practice debut after being in the concussion protocol last week. He was wearing a red non-contract jersey and watching from the side at the start of practice open to media.

After being brought to Baltimore via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles last week, Jurgens has been trying to get up to speed on the mental side of the Ravens offense. Now, he'll take that to the field this week in hopes of starting in Cleveland. His debut would move rookie first-round pick Vega Ioane back to right guard.

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