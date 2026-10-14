Ja'Kobi Lane, Cam Jurgens Return to Ravens Practice

Ravens center Cam Jurgens also made his Ravens practice debut after being in the concussion protocol last week. He was wearing a red non-contract jersey and watching from the side at the start of practice open to media.

After being brought to Baltimore via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles last week, Jurgens has been trying to get up to speed on the mental side of the Ravens offense. Now, he'll take that to the field this week in hopes of starting in Cleveland. His debut would move rookie first-round pick Vega Ioane back to right guard.