The Buzz of Training Camp, Ja'Kobi Lane Is Keeping a Level Head

"That's where I got my Instagram name from, 'Can't Guard Mike,'" Lane said. "[He] is the 'G.O.A.T' in my eyes, and I think being able to be compared to him is nothing but a blessing, but at the same time, I haven't done half the stuff he's done in the NFL. So, just trying to realize that and do it in my own way and just grow every day."

It's the details that will help Lane maximize every inch of his 6-foot-4 talent. Doyle said he was impressed by how the rookie stopped him as they came off the field and told him what he messed up on.

On multiple occasions Sunday, Lane was dialed into a conversation with quarterback Lamar Jackson, seemingly getting tips from the quarterback he's building trust with. In addition to his impressive catches, Lane also had a strong block on the perimeter to help Derrick Henry extend an outside run. Things like that will help him see more snaps and make more plays.

"'Jak' is working extremely hard to learn all of it, and I am really happy with that progress," Doyle said.

The other part that makes Lane so likeable is that he's clearly having a lot of fun. Lane and Sarratt first met at the NFL Combine, and Sarratt said it felt like they knew each other for years as soon as they dapped each other up. Now, they're locker mates during training camp.

"He's fun and joking all the time, but he's about his ball. He loves football and you can tell that when he gets out here just with his enthusiasm," Sarratt said. "Every time I'm coming in [to the locker room], he has some energy."

Lane remembers being in the same position as those kids screaming to get his attention. There's an old photo of a cheesing Lane posing with former Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta.