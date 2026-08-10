The Buzz of Training Camp, Ja'Kobi Lane Is Keeping a Level Head

A gaggle of kids donning Ravens gear shouted to get Ja'Kobi Lane's attention, hopeful for even a nod from the rookie receiver.
Was Lane one of their favorite players? Yes, they said, in a no-duh way that implied it was a stupid question.
How had a third-round rookie already vaulted himself so high on their fandom leaderboard? The kids said they saw his training camp highlights on YouTube.
Lane has been the buzz of Ravens training camp over the first couple weeks, putting up near daily highlight-reel catches. And it's not only fans' attention that he's getting. Veteran reporters, coaches, teammates, and even one of the best wide receivers of his generation, former Saints great Michael Thomas, are taking notice.
It's a lot for the rookie to take in, but he seems to be absorbing it all quite well. After a hot Sunday afternoon practice in which he made a couple more rousing catches, Lane was asked how he thinks his camp is going so far. He pointed everywhere but at himself.
"Definitely super, super blessed to be able to be at a place like this in Owings Mills," said Lane, who just turned 22 years old five days ago.
"I am feeding off the energy and the environment that I am in, and I think that's just who I am. [I try to] be a product of my environment, and every time I look to the vets or even the young guys, I'm getting better every day. So, I just want to try and do that every day."
During his post-practice chat with reporters, Lane said he was blessed seven times. His selection in the NFL Draft already seems to be the same for a Ravens team that needs more weapons to emerge this season after offseason departures.
The question is how quickly Lane can become a difference-maker in the Ravens offense. He's off to a hot start, but he'll need to keep the momentum rolling, keep improving. One thing has already become abundantly clear, though: He has the talent to do it.
"He's effortlessly good," fellow rookie receiver Elijah Sarratt said. "He just goes out there and makes plays. He's going to be a great receiver."
Lane's one-handed outstretched catch last week has 2.2 million views on X. He made another spectacular one-hander on Saturday.
On Sunday, Lane showed savviness by working back to the ball and making a tough catch on a slant in front of veteran Marlon Humphrey. He later drew a pass interference on Humphrey on a deep ball, then made a sprawling catch toward the left sideline on an out route.
While the catches have wowed fans, they haven't surprised his coaches.
"That's really been part of his DNA since he's come out of high school," said Ravens Wide Receivers Coach Keary Colbert, who has known of Lane for a while as fellow USC alums.
Last week, Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle compared Lane to Thomas, who put up four straight 1,000-yard seasons to start his Saints career, capped by a 1,725-yard masterclass in 2019 when he also won NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Doyle had a front-row seat as an offensive assistant in New Orleans that year.
"Going through [Lane's] evaluation, what we thought about him just continues to show up, and that is he has this huge catch radius, he has great hands, he is very sticky," Doyle said.
"He is a very different player, but the guy that I was around that his hands remind me of is Mike Thomas. Mike Thomas had these strong hands where he could pull it down in a way, and you threw it in the vicinity, and you felt like he was going to go get it. There is a lot of that feeling."
Thomas sees it, too.
"That's where I got my Instagram name from, 'Can't Guard Mike,'" Lane said. "[He] is the 'G.O.A.T' in my eyes, and I think being able to be compared to him is nothing but a blessing, but at the same time, I haven't done half the stuff he's done in the NFL. So, just trying to realize that and do it in my own way and just grow every day."
It's the details that will help Lane maximize every inch of his 6-foot-4 talent. Doyle said he was impressed by how the rookie stopped him as they came off the field and told him what he messed up on.
On multiple occasions Sunday, Lane was dialed into a conversation with quarterback Lamar Jackson, seemingly getting tips from the quarterback he's building trust with. In addition to his impressive catches, Lane also had a strong block on the perimeter to help Derrick Henry extend an outside run. Things like that will help him see more snaps and make more plays.
"'Jak' is working extremely hard to learn all of it, and I am really happy with that progress," Doyle said.
The other part that makes Lane so likeable is that he's clearly having a lot of fun. Lane and Sarratt first met at the NFL Combine, and Sarratt said it felt like they knew each other for years as soon as they dapped each other up. Now, they're locker mates during training camp.
"He's fun and joking all the time, but he's about his ball. He loves football and you can tell that when he gets out here just with his enthusiasm," Sarratt said. "Every time I'm coming in [to the locker room], he has some energy."
Lane remembers being in the same position as those kids screaming to get his attention. There's an old photo of a cheesing Lane posing with former Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta.
"I think it just goes to show that if you put in the hard work and dedication, you can be in that same position," Lane said. "It's just a matter of if you want to and if you're willing to try and be consistent in that area."
But despite all the adulation, Lane knows it won't always be like that.
Practice highlights are one thing, and game highlights are another. He's looking to take the next step when the Ravens host their first preseason game Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium, then carry it into the regular season.
"At the end of the day, you're only as confident as you can be in your own head," Lane said.
"I know in this sport, they can love you one second, and then they can hate you the next. I just know at the end of the day, I have to do what I am supposed to, and the ball is my job. So, I think being able to realize that, I can maintain a pretty level mindset and just maintain confidence in my ability and go out there every day and be myself."