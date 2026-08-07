Rashod Bateman Is 'Doing Things That I've Never Done Before' in New Offense

It's an understatement to say wide receiver Rashod Bateman is excited about the upcoming season.

Entering his sixth campaign with the Ravens, Bateman loves what Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle is scheming up. The veteran wide receiver looks forward to a fresh start in a system he believes will accentuate his skills.

"I'm moving around all over the place," Bateman said. "I feel like in the past, I've been kind of a one-dimensional receiver. I feel like Declan Doyle's seen my talent. He sees everybody's talent. A lot of guys are moving around, and he's playing to everybody's strengths. I think there's a lot that we all get to show. I'm excited to see that."

The Ravens had the NFL's top-ranked offense in 2024 but struggled to find consistency in 2025 and fell to No. 16. It was a frustrating year for Bateman, coming off his best season in 2024 when he had 45 catches for a career-high 756 yards and nine touchdowns. Bateman's production dropped in 2025 to 19 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns, part of a frustrating season for a team that unexpectedly missed the playoffs.

Turning the page has not been difficult for Bateman, who reported to training camp healthy and optimistic about the new offense. Still only 26 years old, Bateman is an excellent route runner and one of the team's fastest players. What happened in 2025 hasn't shaken Bateman's belief that his best is yet to come. He knows that responding to adversity is what it takes to thrive in the NFL.