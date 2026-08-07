Rashod Bateman Is 'Doing Things That I've Never Done Before' in New Offense

It's an understatement to say wide receiver Rashod Bateman is excited about the upcoming season.
Entering his sixth campaign with the Ravens, Bateman loves what Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle is scheming up. The veteran wide receiver looks forward to a fresh start in a system he believes will accentuate his skills.
"I'm moving around all over the place," Bateman said. "I feel like in the past, I've been kind of a one-dimensional receiver. I feel like Declan Doyle's seen my talent. He sees everybody's talent. A lot of guys are moving around, and he's playing to everybody's strengths. I think there's a lot that we all get to show. I'm excited to see that."
The Ravens had the NFL's top-ranked offense in 2024 but struggled to find consistency in 2025 and fell to No. 16. It was a frustrating year for Bateman, coming off his best season in 2024 when he had 45 catches for a career-high 756 yards and nine touchdowns. Bateman's production dropped in 2025 to 19 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns, part of a frustrating season for a team that unexpectedly missed the playoffs.
Turning the page has not been difficult for Bateman, who reported to training camp healthy and optimistic about the new offense. Still only 26 years old, Bateman is an excellent route runner and one of the team's fastest players. What happened in 2025 hasn't shaken Bateman's belief that his best is yet to come. He knows that responding to adversity is what it takes to thrive in the NFL.
"I just have got to keep playing ball," Bateman said. "It's about making plays when my number is called. That's what I'm looking forward to doing — bouncing back. That's part of being a football player. It goes on a lot in this league, so I'm looking forward to doing that."
Bateman thinks new Head Coach Jesse Minter's style is resonating with the team. His approach has given Bateman a fresh outlook with a new coaching staff.
"Minter is calm but resilient," Bateman said. "I feel like he's a calm guy and very detailed like the rest of the staff as well. He's very focused on connecting the team. I think that's something that we needed. I think all the guys are taking advantage of that style."
The Ravens added to their wide receiver room in the offseason by drafting Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt. Lane has been the offensive star of training camp so far, making several acrobatic catches that have created an early buzz.
However, Zay Flowers and Bateman remain the leaders of the wide receiver group, and they are embracing that role. It's been a great week for Flowers, who signed a multi-year contract extension that made him one of the league's highest-paid wide receivers. Bateman is happy for his teammate and eager to see Flowers thrive even more.
"I don't even think we've seen the ceiling of what he can do," Bateman said. "There's so much more that I feel like he's going to show the world. I think he can do that in this offense.
"As a receiver, you want somebody to believe in you. You want somebody to see your ability. And I think Declan is doing a good job of moving all of us around — not just myself. Zay's been moving a lot. You all see Ja'Kobi Lane out there making plays and Tez Walker. I think there's a lot in store for a lot of guys this season."
Bateman is setting an example for the younger receivers with his work ethic. He's finding a comfort level in Doyle's system that has him intrigued about the team's potential.
It's still early in training camp, but not too soon for Bateman to be optimistic. He's all in for 2026 and sees the potential for a memorable season.
"I feel good. I'm healthy. I'm blessed," Bateman said. "I had a good offseason. With the new vibes around here, I'm definitely excited. There's new energy, new offense. I'm doing things that I've never done before. I'm blessed and excited to see what we've got in store."